Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Vancouver, September 26, 2023 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the key appointment of Dr. Mauro Cesar Terence to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer.

Brian Leeners, Director and CEO stated, "We are building a significant materials company and the position of Chief Technical Officer, requires a world class materials and metallurgical scientist and that is what we now have in Brazil. Dr. Mauro will take charge of the Company's processing, materials research and development, end-use product development and contribute to the related business development. Dr. Mauro's career expertise and background in materials and metallurgical science and business development will contribute significantly to Homerun's strategic growth objectives in the critical and energy materials sectors and we are excited to welcome Dr. Mauro to the Homerun team."

Dr. Mauro Cesar Terence

Graduation in Chemistry from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie (1994), Masters in Nuclear Engineering from Universidade de São Paulo (1996), Doctorate in Nuclear Engineering from Universidade de São Paulo (2002).

Experienced in Material and Metallurgical Engineering, in the following subjects: Advanced Materials, Nano Materials, Biomaterials, Ceramics, Blends and Polymers.

CV: http://lattes.cnpq.br/0310437722311048

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

