Ximen Mining Provides Status Update of Activities Prior to Commencement of Underground Development at its 100% Owned Kenville Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, September 26, 2023 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Kenville Gold Mine project in southeastern BC.

Kenville Mine: Photos of site showing office buildings, parking and workshop.

"We are pleased by the significant progress we have achieved to date in finalizing the conditions under our current permits. Once these conditions are satisfactorily met, we will commence development at the Kenville Gold Mine site. In the meantime, as we embrace the virtue of patience, we remain steadfast in advancing the other 100% owned gold assets in our portfolio. "Our strategic efforts position us optimally for the anticipated resurgence in the gold sector, which, with a little luck, will help shed light as we navigate the current market challenges," stated Anderson, CEO of Ximen Mining Corp.

The Company is steadfastly working with its consultants to complete the engineering studies that are required prior to starting mine development.

Activities completed:

Hydrogeological assessment completed and sites selected for two ground water monitoring wells. Proposed sites submitted to regulatory authority for approval.

Engineering assessment completed for contact water capture and conveyance for area of new portal and rock dump.

Engineering assessment of drainage channel completed. As a result of this study and requirements associated with a required water licence, a new road crossing and new discharge point are now required. The initial design has been completed. An application for an archaeological permit to investigate the new discharge site was submitted.

On-going Technical Activities

Waiting on final approval drill monitoring wells and install groundwater monitoring equipment.

Finalization and approval of road crossing design. Archaeology permit to be obtained to conduct archeological supervision at new discharge point prior to construction (Estimated 4 months from submission ).

Mine water conveyance pumping system engineering design underway to be finished .

Complete mine engineering detailed design drawings for mine excavations including drill cut-outs, re-muck cut-outs, safety bays and sumps.

Completion of Geotechnical stability assessment of existing mine-site building foundations and mine roads.

Completion of Geotechnical design for 2 historic portals and new portal closures.

Obtain explosives storage and use permit. Discussion held with regulatory officer indicates site inspection and final use permit to be completed close to commencement of operations.

On-going water flow monitoring.

The process of completing all the above technical works is required prior to commencing the start of underground development. The Company is fully committed to addressing these items in a timely and efficient manner and is very much looking forward to then starting the underground mine development on the 100% Company owned Kenville Gold Mine no matter the weather or the season.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

