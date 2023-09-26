Talon Metals CEO to Participate in Inaugural IEA Summit on Critical Minerals and Clean Energy in Paris

Will mark that while more minerals like nickel are needed for clean energy systems, mining industry needs to address concerns and share economic benefits

Tamarack, September 26, 2023 - Talon Metals Corp.'s (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") CEO Henri van Rooyen will participate in the International Energy Agency's (IEA) inaugural Critical Minerals Conference in Paris on September 28, 2023. The IEA Critical Minerals Conference brings together top leaders in government, industry and civil society to discuss the mineral intensity of the transition to clean energy, the opportunity to build up recycling of metallic minerals like nickel that can be infinitely reused in future generations of clean energy systems and the need for responsible standards of production from mining through to processing of minerals that have been extracted for the first time.

As one of the only business leaders participating in the Paris roundtable from the mineral exploration sector, Mr. van Rooyen has a unique perspective to contribute. He plans to focus on the need to develop clean energy projects in a different way than in the past: meaningful and regular engagement with communities, partnerships with organized labor, use of innovation and new approaches to protect the environment and respect for the concerns of indigenous people, while also seeking their participation and inclusion in project economic benefits.

"Climate change is a threat to humanity. To address this threat, society is transitioning to clean energy systems. Clean energy systems require vast amounts of new minerals to be extracted to achieve the scale required to reduce the risk of catastrophic climate change. That is just a fact. It's math. No institution has done a better job than the IEA to establish that society needs to responsibly extract new natural resources to address climate change," said Mr. van Rooyen.

He continued: "However, we must recognize that people have concerns about disturbing the earth for mineral extraction. That is also a fact. Nobody, our team at Talon included, wants to harm the earth while we are trying to save it. Industry, government and civil society need to come together to find new ways to produce the minerals we need for generations of clean energy systems. We need to focus on "how" we do it, not "if." It doesn't have to be a choice between the environment and the necessary minerals to address climate change."

Talon's participation in the IEA's Critical Minerals Summit follows the publication of the first Critical Minerals Market Review, which forecasts the amount and type of minerals that will be needed in the transition to clean energy systems like wind, solar, hydrogen and geothermal. Other leaders participating in the IEA Critical Mineral Conference:

US Secretary of Energy - Jennifer Granholm

South 32 CEO - Graham Kerr

Canadian Minister of Natural Resources - Jonathan Wilkinson

Australian Minister for Resources - Madeline King

Li-Cycle CEO - Tim Johnston

Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Executive Director - Mark Robinson

Korea Zinc Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Yun B. Choi

Zambian Minister of Mines and Minerals Development - Paul Chanda Kabuswe

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Chief, Resources and Markets Branch - Elisa Tonda

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Battery Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for US$114 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com.

Media Contact:

Todd Malan

1-(202)-714-8187

malan@talonmetals.com

Investor Contact:

Sean Werger

1-(416)-500-9891

werger@talonmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181932