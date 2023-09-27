Vortex Metals to Attend CM-Equity AG's 23rd Investment Conference in Munich, Germany

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2023 - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTC: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is delighted to announce that its CEO, Mr. Vikas Ranjan, will be participating in the 23rd Investment Conference organized by CM-Equity AG in Munich, Germany.

CM-Equity AG is a global financial services provider in the field of asset management and corporate finance. The company was founded in 2002 and employs professional portfolio managers, capital market experts and asset managers with more than 30 years of experience. CM-Equity AG hosts investment conferences for its global investor base, providing platforms to showcase significant investment trends and opportunities

The participation in this conference aligns with Vortex Metals' strategic goal to strengthen its European presence and engage with key stakeholders in the investment community.

"We are delighted to be part of the Investment Conference led by CM-Equity AG. Vortex Metals is keen on increasing its visibility and reach within the European shareholder community. I am looking forward to engaging with our existing investors and building new relationships in Munich," commented Mr. Vikas Ranjan.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vortex-metals-to-attend-cm-equity-ags-23rd-investment-conference-in-munich-germany-301939774.html

SOURCE Vortex Metals