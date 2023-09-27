Q2 Metals Concludes Mapping and Sampling Field Work, Confirms Two Additional Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites

Vancouver, September 27, 2023 - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its surface mapping and rock sampling activities at the Mia Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec. Initial field work was completed on September 15 and the Company intends to begin its inaugural drill program in mid-October at the Mia Zone.

Two (2) new spodumene occurrences have been discovered, in addition to the previous four (4) spodumene occurrences which were announced on September 13, 2023. With the previously known occurrences at Mia and Carte, there are now a total of nine (9) separate spodumene pegmatite zones within the Mia Exploration Trend.

A total of 192 individual pegmatite outcrops have been mapped along the Mia Exploration Trend (see Figure 1). Rock samples have been collected at these sites to confirm the presence of lithium or indicator elements which may suggest the presence of lithium nearby. The majority of the pegmatite outcrops along the Mia Exploration Trend exhibit a similar mineralogy and texture compared with the outcrops that have confirmed spodumene.

To date, 219 rock samples have been collected on the Property since re-mobilization and have been received by the SGS Canada preparation laboratory located in Val-d'Or, QC. The results will be reported as they are received by the Company.

Q2 will return to the Property mid-October to begin its drill program starting at the Mia Zone. It is anticipated that drilling will continue until weather conditions become unfavorable, and then return once again during frozen ground conditions in January 2024.

"The recent work program achieved our best case-scenario result of defining several spodumene-bearing pegmatites along the Mia Trend," said Neil McCallum, VP Exploration for Q2 Metals. "The next step of drill-testing the Mia Zone is something that we are all incredibly eager to start."





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/181940_a000f4a5540698a0_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec, Canada which is host to the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 lithium occurrences. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property.

Q2 is also exploring the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 km² in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District of Queensland, Australia, hosting 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

