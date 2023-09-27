EGR Exploration Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Vancouver, September 27, 2023 - EGR Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:EGR) ("EGR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Kirwan to the Board of Directors with immediate effect. The Company is also announcing the resignation of Sven Gollan, who will transition to an advisory role at EGR.

Board of Director Changes

The Board of Directors have unanimously approved the appointment of Ashley Kirwan as a director of EGR Exploration, and she will join the Audit Committee. This decision was made following the resignation of Sven Gollan. Mr. Gollan will remain involved with EGR in the capacity of an advisor. The Board wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Gollan for his valuable contributions to the company during his time as a director.

Ashley Kirwan is a co-founder and President & CEO of Orix Geoscience Inc., an award-winning geological consulting firm recognized for their technical excellence, industry partnerships, and workplace culture. Ashley is a professional geologist (PGO), with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry. She has worked throughout North and South America; as an Exploration Geologist with Bridgeport Ventures Inc. in Nevada, and on both exploration and underground projects with Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. (now KGHM International) in Sudbury, Ontario. In 2020, Ashley was recognized with the Young Mining Professionals' Eira Thomas Award as one of the top mining industry leaders under the age of 40. Ms. Kirwan received a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology and a Master of Science in Mineral Exploration from Laurentian University, and completed the ICD Rotman Directors Education Program.

CEO Comments

Daniel Rodriguez CEO & Director, comments, "Ashley is a welcomed addition to the Board of Directors. She brings a wealth of knowledge from a geological technical perspective and as an entrepreneur and business leader. I look forward to working with Ashley as we continue our process of making a discovery on the Detour West property."

"I want to thank Sven for giving me this opportunity and for helping create EGR to what it is today. His support has been tremendous. I look forward to following his work at Teako and using him as an advisor to EGR."

Options Grant

Board of Directors have approved a grant of stock options under the Company's stock option plan to its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,310,000 treasury shares at $0.06. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of 5 years vesting immediately, and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

About EGR Exploration Ltd.

EGR Exploration Ltd. is exploring for gold in the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, approximately 300 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. EGR's 40,255 hectare Detour West gold project is contiguous to Agnico Eagle's property which contains the Detour Lake Gold Mine and is approximately 20 kilometres from the mine, which is also hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

For further information contact:

Daniel Rodriguez

CEO & Director

Phone: (604) 353-4080

Email: drodriguez@egrexploration.com

Forward?Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

