TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023.

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated September 13, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 29, 2023, the common shares of Organto Foods Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,562,382 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: OGO UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 68621J401 NEW

________________________________________

V TEN CAPITAL CORP. ("VTEN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 25, 2023, effective at market open on Friday, September 29, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on September 27, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

Encanto Potash Corp. ("EPO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023April 11, 2012

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on August 14, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name and symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 29, 2023, the common shares of Encanto Potash Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

18,018,379 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: EPO.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29251N401 (new)

________________________________________

23/09/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

American Eagle Gold Corp. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,940,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares ("Charity FT Share"). Each Charity FT Share consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share").

Purchase Price: $0.4503 per Charity FT Share

Number of Placees: 1 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,940,000

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on September 7, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BIG TREE CARBON INC. ("BIGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:04 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BIG TREE CARBON INC. ("BIGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,014,200



Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: October 6, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged, but previously adjusted on July 28, 2023).

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,014,200 shares with 1,014,200 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 2, 2021.

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,130,000 Units



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrant: 9,130,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,130,000 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.075 for 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry.



Number of Placee: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 2 N/A 850,000 N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 20,190 N/a 403,800

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.075 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 17, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 27, 2023, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 05, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which an aggregate of 179,680,674 common shares at a price of $0.01 per common share was issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 12, 2023.

________________________________________

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, September 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 17, 2023, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 15, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which an aggregate of 183,555,707 common shares at a price of $0.01 per common share was issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2023.

________________________________________

PROAM EXPLORATIONS CORPORATION ('PMX')

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $12,500

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of S hares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $120,000 $0.24 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

Solis Minerals Ltd. ("SLMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,067,273 shares

Purchase Price: CAD$0.49 (AUD$0.55) per share

Warrants: N/A

Number of Placees: 106 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 5,818,182 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: CAD$243,218.18 (AUD$272,999.94) N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on June 19, 2023, and August 21, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

V TEN CAPITAL CORP. ("VTEN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Volt Lithium Corp. ("VLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 26, 2023, the Exchange has been notified that Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Agents") have exercised 411,136 HD Units from the Over-Allotment Option for a gross proceed of $90,449.92.

With the over-allotment exercise, gross proceeds from the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated June 20, 2023, were $6,083,899.72.

Please see below for the summary of the Prospectus.

Prospectus-Units Brokered Offering:

Offering: 14,956,590 non-flow through Units ("HD Units"). Each HD Unit consists of one (1) non-flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) non-flow through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "HD Warrant")





11,262,500 flow-through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant").



Offering Price: $0.22 per HD Unit

$0.24 per FT Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each HD Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance





Each FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance



Agent(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Agent(s) Fees: Aggregate cash commission of $323,227.65 and 1,409,308 warrants, with each warrant entitling the Agents to acquire an additional HD unit at an exercise price of $0.22 until August 4, 2025.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agents exercised a total of 411,136 HD Units from the Over-Allotment, which expired on September 3, 2023.

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated August 4, 2023 and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 27, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR+ on July 27, 2023 and the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2023, July 28, 2023 and August 4, 2022.

_________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange