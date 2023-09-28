Lithium Ionic Upgrades to OTCQX Best Markets

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 - Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company"), an exploration and development-stage mining company advancing its hard rock lithium projects in Minas Gerais, Brazil, reports that its common shares were approved for trading in the United States on the OTCQX® Best Market, the top tier of the OTC Markets, effective September 27, 2023. The Company's common shares previously traded on the OTCQB Venture Market and will continue to trade under the US trading symbol "LTHCF."



Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, "The graduation to the OTCQX platform marks an important step for Lithium Ionic, which will increase our exposure to a broader US investor audience and make it easier for this large community to invest in our Company as we rapidly advance our hard rock lithium projects towards production in Brazil."

The OTCQX Market is intended for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet prescribed financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance guidelines, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. The companies found on the OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

Investors can find current financial disclosure and trading status Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Lithium Ionic on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

