Gold Basin Reports Additional Broad, Shallow Oxide Gold Drill Intercepts from Gap Zone Between Stealth and Red Cloud, Further Supporting 1.5-km-Long Gold System

Vancouver, September 28, 2023 - Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSX-V:GXX) (OTC:GXXFF) today announced final results from the 2,224-metre follow-up reverse-circulation ("RC") drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Gold Basin oxide gold project in north-western Arizona (the "Gold Basin Project" or the "Project").

Multiple broad gold zones intersected in the Gap Zone up to 70 metres ("m") wide downhole, covering a strike length of approximately 250 m;

Notable gold intersections from the final batch of seven drillholes include: CM23-056 (angled hole) - 53.0 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 94.5 m, including 21.3 m @ 0.61 g/t Au from 97.5 m CM23-053 (angled hole) - 50.3 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 27.4 m, including 25.9 m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 50.3 m CM23-055 (angled hole) - 15.2 m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 73.2 m

Mineralization remains open at depth, along strike, and in width on the Stealth-Red Cloud trend.

Colin Smith, CEO of Gold Basin commented: "Final results from drilling in the Gap Zone between the Stealth and Red Cloud Deposits are highly encouraging, with the majority of holes intercepting broad intervals of near-surface oxide gold, providing further evidence of a contiguous 1.5-km-long oxide gold system throughout the Stealth-Red Cloud trend. We look forward to the next round of drilling to further delineate and expand the envelope of mineralization, which remains open in all directions."

2023 Phase 2 Follow-Up Drill Program

The follow-up drill program primarily targeted the Gap Zone between the Stealth and Red Cloud oxide gold deposits, which had been historically tested by a small number of widely spaced drillholes (Figure 1). Exploration holes drilled by Gold Basin in this program intersected near-surface gold in four of six holes drilled along the main Gap Zone trend over a strike length of approximately 250 metres, demonstrating continuity of mineralization between the Red Cloud and Stealth deposits. Additional holes are under preparation in the Gap Zone to determine deposit geometry. Table 1 details the specifications of all holes drilled in the Phase 2 follow-up program, and Table 2 includes noteworthy oxide gold drill intercepts.

Both down-dip holes at the Stealth Deposit reported herein (CM23-052 and CM23-053) returned oxide gold intercepts, demonstrating that the auriferous structure continues at depth. Most of the 1.5-km-long Stealth-Red Cloud trend remains open down-dip and along strike, warranting additional drilling to extend the envelope of mineralization (Figure 2).

Drillhole Target Release Date Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) CM23-022A Red Cloud July 26, 2023 748354 3962724 0 -90 80.8 CM23-042 Red Cloud July 26, 2023 748556 3962701 215 -45 99.1 CM23-043 Red Cloud July 26, 2023 748587 3962681 215 -45 100.6 CM23-044 Red Cloud July 26, 2023 748485 3962630 35 -45 103.6 CM23-045 Gap Zone July 26, 2023 747871 3962767 35 -45 59.4 CM23-046 Red Cloud July 26, 2023 748241 3962745 0 -90 76.2 CM23-047 Recon July 26, 2023 750018 3961904 0 -90 76.2 CM23-048 Recon July 26, 2023 749820 3963350 0 -90 68.6 CM23-049 Recon July 26, 2023 749590 3963701 0 -90 67.1 CM23-050 Recon July 26, 2023 749373 3963859 0 -90 68.6 CM23-051 Gap Zone September 28, 2023 747717 3962728 0 -45 182.9 CM23-052 Stealth September 28, 2023 747380 3962904 0 -90 158.5 CM23-053 Stealth September 28, 2023 747443 3962894 190 -60 201.2 CM23-054 Stealth September 28, 2023 747741 3962864 355 -60 128.0 CM23-055 Gap Zone September 28, 2023 747870 3962808 200 -60 201.2 CM23-056 Gap Zone September 28, 2023 747799 3962831 160 -60 219.5 CM23-057 Gap Zone July 26, 2023 747945 3962788 200 -60 219.5 CM23-058 Gap Zone September 28, 2023 747873 3962817 020 -55 112.8

Table 1: Collar details for Phase 2 follow-up drill program.

Drillhole Target From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Interval Summary CM23-022A Red Cloud 6.10 71.63 67.07 1.03 69.08 m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 6.10 m incl. Red Cloud 10.67 57.91 48.77 1.31 48.77 m @ 1.31 g/t Au from 10.67 m CM23-044 Red Cloud 9.14 18.29 9.15 1.03 9.15 m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 9.14 m CM23-044 Red Cloud 16.76 18.29 1.52 5.73 1.52 m @ 5.73 g/t Au from 16.76 m CM23-046 Red Cloud 0.00 64.01 64.01 0.56 64.01 m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 0.00 m incl. Red Cloud 0.00 28.96 30.48 1.00 30.48 m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 0.00 m CM23-047 Recon 67.06 70.10 3.04 0.13 3.04 m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 67.06 m CM23-048 Recon 0.00 21.34 21.34 0.10 21.34 m @ 0.10 g/t Au from 0.00 m incl. Recon 13.72 16.76 3.04 0.51 3.04 m @ 0.51 g/t Au from 13.72 m CM23-052* Stealth 117.35 150.88 33.53 0.23 33.53 m @ 0.23 g/t Au from 117.35 m CM23-053* Stealth 27.40 77.70 50.30 0.41 50.30 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 27.40 m CM23-055* Gap Zone 73.20 88.40 15.20 0.55 15.20 m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 73.20 m CM23-056* Gap Zone 94.50 147.50 53.00 0.41 53.00 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 94.50 m CM23-057 Gap Zone 32.00 91.44 60.96 0.46 60.96 m @ 0.46 g/t Au from 32.00 m incl. Gap Zone 33.53 56.39 28.86 0.74 28.86 m @ 0.74 g/t Au from 33.53 m

Table 2: Highlight oxide gold intercepts in Phase 2 follow-up drill program. Reported intersections for -90° holes are interpreted to be true width. Angled holes are RC drilling interval lengths, and true widths are yet to be determined. *Reported in this news release.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Plan map with Q2 2023 follow-up drill program hole locations.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Long-sections of oxide gold drilling assays of (A) Cyclopic and (B) Stealth - Gap Zone - Red Cloud, showing drill targets and potential extensions, and (C) plan map of drillhole collars.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance ("QA/QC")

Gold Basin Resources Corp. completed the follow-up RC drill program at the Gold Basin Property in April and May 2023, which totaled 2,224 metres in 18 holes, with hole depths ranging from 59.4 to 219.5 metres. Holes were drilled at dip angles ranging from -45° to -90°, with dry air (no injected water or other fluid) using a centre-return hammer.

Samples were collected every 5 feet (1.52 m) and are reduced on-site using a triple-tier Gilson splitter, producing a 2 kg-3 kg assay sample and a 3 kg-5 kg twin sample that can be used for met testing or re-assay work. Coarse blank material, standard reference pulps, and split duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on a 1-in-20 sample basis such that each 23-sample group contains one blank, one duplicate, and one reference pulp. Three standard reference pulps at three different gold grades (0.154 ppm, 0.778 ppm, and 2.58 ppm) are being used. One 1.52 m drill interval in every four intervals is weighed in order to monitor recovery.

Assay samples are placed in shipping sacks together with the field inserts upon completion of each hole. After four holes are completed, all assay samples are transported in their respective shipping sacks ALS in Tucson, Arizona by a Gold Basin contractor. Prior to shipping, all samples are maintained under the direct control and supervision of the on-site geological staff.

Upon arrival in Tucson, AZ at ALS (ALS), the samples are prepared using ALS codes CRU-31, SPL-31 and PUL-32 procedures (pulverize 1kg split to 85% passing 75 micron) and fire-assayed for gold using ALS Code Au-AA25 procedure (30gm fire assay with AA finish). ALS also inserts its own certified reference materials plus blanks and duplicates. All QA/QC results associated with the assays reported herein are within expectation.

ALS is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards for specific preparation and analytical procedures. For more information about ALS Geochemistry, please visit the company's webpage at: https://www.alsglobal.com/geochemistry.

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona. The Project hosts multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits which remain largely open for expansion, and district-scale exploration potential which has been vastly underexplored by modern technologies. Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on I93 Highway southwest of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

Gold Basin is a member of Discovery Group, an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Charles Straw, BSc. Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Straw is an Executive Director of the Company.

