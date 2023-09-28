Brigadier Updates Exploration Progress at Nemaska2 Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec

VANCOUVER, September 28, 2023 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) announces completion of Phase-1 exploration at its Nemaska2 Project, James Bay, Quebec. Having sampled multiple zones of shallow pegmatite mineralization during July, August and September, partial assay results to date have yet to yield economic lithium concentrations. Additional assay results are anticipated to be available during October and November 2023. Approximately 50% of the Nemaska2 property which to date is unexplored, may be the focus of future programs.

The 2023 Phase-1 exploration program was designed to identify targets for a future drill program. Brigadier's goal for this and future exploration at Nemaska2 is to prove the existence of bulk tonnage, near-surface, lithium-bearing mineralization.

The Phase-1 program at Nemaska2 was carried out by the Company's technical partner Géologica Groupe-Conseil ("Géologica") of Val D'or Quebec.

Management Commentary

"Completion of the Phase-1 exploration program, has really improved our knowledge of the Nemaska2 project. With 50% of the project left unexplored, including multiple visible pegmatites, there is remaining potential", stated Robert Birmingham, President of Brigadier Gold. "We are staying committed to the prolific James Bay region, as it is host to several world class lithium development projects and holds significant promise for additional discoveries."

About Nemaska2 Lithium Project

The Nemaska2 project consists of 162 map-designated mining titles (Nemaska2 and Nemaska2 extension) covering a total area of 8,300 hectares and is located in Northern Quebec, approximately 160 kilometres east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska. Neighbouring Brigadier's Nemaska2 project are claims held by Li-Ft Power, Brunswick Exploration, Dios Exploration, Critical Elements Lithium and about 23 kilometres to the east lies Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi project.

Nemaska2 hosts easily accessible on-site infrastructure, including a powerline, aerodrome, railway and an accommodations camp. The property is bisected by the region's primary east-west road and is approximately five kilometres by road from additional accommodations, fuel and supplies. A large portion of the property is also accessible by all-season logging roads, eliminating the need for any use of helicopters in reconnaissance, mapping, sampling or drilling.

Qualified Person

Mr. Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Killala Lake Option Termination

On August 29, 2023, the Company provided notice of its intent to terminate the May 11, 2020 Killala Lake South Option Agreement.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Ltd.

www.brigadiergold.ca

Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

rob@brigadiergold.ca

(604) 424?8131

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements include those relating to the focus of the Phase-1 exploration program, the discovery of additional pegmatites, and target generation for and the timing of future drill programs. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's ability to complete all payments and expenditures required under its mineral property option agreements; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the

securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.'

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788216/brigadier-updates-exploration-progress-at-nemaska2-lithium-project-james-bay-quebec