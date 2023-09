Ximen Mining Drilling Update Amelia Gold Project

Camp McKinney, BC

VANCOUVER, September 28, 2023 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it is in full swing with its drill program at the Amelia project in Camp McKinney near Rock Creek in southern BC.

Active drilling at Amelia Property in September, 2023.

"The Amelia Gold Mine, located in Camp McKinney, British Columbia, holds historical significance as one of the first dividend-paying gold mines in the region. Today, Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% of the camp, offering us a unique opportunity to expand the current high-grade gold vein system. This expansion was previously hindered due to ownership constraints, which have now been overcome under Ximen's ownership," states Anderson, CEO of Ximen Mining Corp.

View of 3D model of Cariboo mine (looking North) showing vein blocks and current drill holes.

Drilling at the Amelia property is now underway to test for extensions to the historic Cariboo-Amelia gold mine in Camp McKinney in the Greenwood Mining Division, BC. Over its 68-year history, the Cariboo-Amelia mine produced 81,602 ounces of gold and 32,439 ounces of silver from 112,254 tonnes milled (BC Minfile Records). The mine is part of a 4-kilometer system of gold-quartz veins and historic workings.

Photo of core box with mineralized quartz vein intercept in hole AM23-01

Current drilling is targeting the main Cariboo or McKinney vein beneath the eastern end of the historic mine. Two holes have been completed so far (total 533 meters) and a third hole is being drilled. The target vein was intersected in hole AM23-01 at about 30 meters below the mine and consisted of 0.61 meters of banded quartz containing pyrite, sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite, a sulphide mineral assemblage that is typical of the vein that was mined. The drill results prove that the vein extends below the mine. The core has been sampled and will be sent for analysis in due course.

Close-up photo of disseminated sulphide mineralization in quartz vein in hole AM23-01

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

