Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Annual Report - Another Transformative Year with Record Revenues, Accretive North American Acquisitions, Production Ready in the USA, Debt Free and 100% Unhedged

Highlights of Fiscal 2023 and balance sheet update as of September 28, 2023:

Recorded revenue of $163.95 million from spot market sales of 3,150,000 pounds of uranium inventory realizing a gross profit of $49.60 million for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 weighted average sales price was $52.05 per pound U 3 O 8 versus an average spot price of approximately $51.24 per pound over the period. Proceeds from realized gains materially reduced capital requirements for accretive acquisitions.





UEC's attributable resources now total 226.2 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Measured and Indicated Categories and 102.7 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category across all its projects (*) , cementing UEC's status as one of the largest and diversified North American focused uranium companies.





O for $17.85 million. Established UEC as one of the largest resource and land holders in Canada's Athabasca Basin with the successful acquisitions of UEX Corp., the world-class Roughrider Uranium Project and a portfolio of exploration projects from Rio Tinto.





Completed preparations required to resume extraction/production at our recently acquired Christensen Ranch ISR Project and advanced our Wyoming hub and spoke operations. Key infrastructure, including wellfields and a satellite ion exchange plant, has been refurbished and upgraded to facilitate a fast restart of operations.





Physical portfolio of North American warehoused uranium as of September 28, 2023 consists of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 remaining to be received by UEC at an average cost of $48.09 per pound of U 3 O 8 with various delivery dates through December 2025. Current inventory as of September 28, 2023 stands at 466,000 pounds at an average cost of $34.17 per pound of U 3 O 8 .





Increased Hobson Processing Facility licensed capacity four-fold as the largest uranium plant in Texas.





$192.3 million of cash and liquid assets, with no debt, and comprised of $57.6 million in cash, $100.4 million in equity holdings and $34.3 million in physical uranium inventories based on the U 3 O 8 spot price per pound of $73.50 (source: UxC CVD) as of September 28, 2023.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Sept. 29, 2023 - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC), the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-K filing, which includes the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml or on the Company's website at www.uraniumenergy.com.

Amir Adnani, CEO and President stated: "Fiscal 2023 proved to be a year of significant achievements in executing on our strategy and building the premier North American focused uranium company. We continued to make accretive acquisitions and advance our projects with resource expansions and extraction/production restart programs. Our strategy is aimed at a robust uranium supply from the stable and secure jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada, with near term U.S. ISR production and a pipeline of high-grade Canadian projects with exceptional growth potential."

"UEC remains 100% un-hedged, at a time when the need for new production is becoming acute in the global market and particularly for Western utilities seeking supply assurance. Our balance sheet is debt free with $192.3 million in cash and liquid assets, providing the financial strength to advance projects towards production and support further accretive acquisitions."

"Completing the acquisitions of the Rio Tinto Roughrider project, combined with our UEX Corp. purchase, creates a strong regional resource base for us in the Athabasca Basin with attractive synergies. These projects are key to our development pipeline of high-grade projects in Canada, and we will continue to advance them with drilling and production planning."

"In South Texas and Wyoming, we completed programs to accelerate the production-readied timeline that will enable a shorter lead-time to restart ISR production from our hub and spoke platforms. Additional drilling was completed in Wyoming and is expected to result in an expansion of current resources as part of the restart program. In South Texas, we established the second production area at Burke Hollow and carried out delineation drilling at the past producing Palangana ISR Project in preparation for its restart."

"There has been a step-change across the globe with an increasing number of countries adopting plans and programs to restart, extend the life of and or build new nuclear plants in the quest for clean, safe, highly reliable and cost effective electricity that nuclear power provides. This drive for global clean-energy, along with uranium supply and demand fundamentals, has translated into a rebalancing of the uranium market, transforming it from an inventory burdened to a production driven market. Recent spot price movements have begun to reflect that. Geopolitical situations in Russia and Niger have further accelerated the transition for Western utilities looking for secure uranium supply. These factors underpin our belief that we are in the early innings of a protracted growth stage for nuclear energy, uranium production and our Company."

Note:



(1) The noted Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources are the combined totals from the Company's Regulation S-K 1300 Technical Report Summaries that are available on the Company's website and filed on EDGAR for each of the following projects:





(a) The Roughrider Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, Canada, effective date April 25, 2023 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923011966/ex_510257.htm);





(b) Texas Hub and Spoke ISR Project, TX, USA, dated March 9, 2023

(https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923009111/ex_495573.htm);





(c) Wyoming ISR Hub and Spoke Project, WY, USA, dated March 9, 2023

(https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923009111/ex_495574.htm);





(d) Shea Creek Project, Saskatchewan, effective date October 31, 2022

(https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923000881/ex_462410.htm);





(e) Horseshoe-Raven Project, Saskatchewan, effective date October 31, 2022 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923001598/ex_465792.htm);





(f) Anderson Uranium Project Initial Assessment, Yavapai County, Arizona, USA, dated March 9, 2023 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923009111/ex_495571.htm);





(g) Workman Creek Project, Gila County, Arizona, USA, effective date February 14, 2023 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923006474/ex_487471.htm); and





(h) Yuty Uranium Project Initial Assessment, Paraguay, SA, dated March 9, 2023 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923009111/ex_495572.htm).

The technical information in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Chris Hamel, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, Canada, for the Company, being a Qualified Person as defined by Regulation S-K 1300.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp. is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly ISR mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U 3 O 8 ; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:

NYSE American: UEC

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z

WKN: AØJDRR

ISN: US916896103

