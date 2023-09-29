Royal Gold Provides Update on Agreement to Acquire Royalties on the Serrote and Santa Rita Mines

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that ACG Acquisition Company Ltd. ("ACG") issued a press release announcing that the transaction for the acquisition by ACG of the entities that own the Serrote and Santa Rita mines in Brazil from funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian") has been terminated. Completion of the now terminated transaction between ACG and Appian was a condition to Royal Gold's acquisition of royalty interests on the Serrote and Santa Rita mines.

"This transaction was a good opportunity for Royal Gold, but events beyond our control preclude us from completing the acquisition of the royalties," commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. "While this is an unfortunate outcome, we will continue to look for transactions that meet our strategic criteria for investment."

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned interests on 181 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 20 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

