Eldorado Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Preliminary Production and Conference Call Details; Provides Project Update on Skouries

VANCOUVER, Oct. 01, 2023 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado" or "the Company") announces third quarter 2023 preliminary gold production of 120,042 ounces and year-to-date preliminary gold production of 340,986 ounces. Eldorado remains on track to achieve consolidated full-year guidance of 475,000 - 515,000 ounces, with operations delivering as expected. Production, by asset, is outlined in the table below.



Q3 2023 Preliminary Gold Production

Production (oz) Mine Q3 2023(1) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Kisladag 37,485 34,180 37,160 Lamaque 42,691 38,745 37,884 Efemcukuru 21,170 22,644 19,928 Olympias 18,696 13,866 16,537 Total Gold Production (oz) 120,042 109,435 111,509





Production (oz) Mine 9 months ending Sept. 30, 2023(1) Guidance 2023 Kisladag 108,825 160,000 - 170,000 Lamaque 119,320 170,000 - 180,000 Efemcukuru 63,742 80,000 - 90,000 Olympias 49,099 60,000 - 75,000 Total Gold Production (oz) 340,986 475,000 - 515,000

(1) Production figures are preliminary and may vary from final figures slightly. Eldorado Gold will release its Q3 2023 financial and operating results on October 26, 2023.

Canada

At Lamaque, third quarter production increased slightly over the first and second quarter. Production was impacted by slower than expected development in the underground as a result of suspended shifts in the second quarter due to the wildfires in the region. In the fourth quarter, we expect to continue to push development, allowing access to higher grade stopes from the C4 zone.

Turkiye

Third quarter gold production at Kisladag increased by 1% and 9% over the first and second quarter, respectively. The increased production was driven by the successful commissioning of the agglomeration drum that was added to the crushing circuit in the second quarter and tonnes placed on the heap leach pad have continued to increase as a result of the higher-capacity grasshopper conveyors and radial stacker. The larger surface area of the newly commissioned north heap leach pad has enabled the full capacity of the 54" (larger) stacking equipment to increase ore tonnes placed andalong with the higher irrigation flow rates in the fourth quarter is expected to provide a strong finish to the year.

At Efemcukuru, gold production, throughput and average gold grade were in line with plan.

Greece

Third quarter gold production at Olympias increased by 13% and 35% over the first and second quarter, respectively. In the third quarter, Olympias benefited from transformation initiatives completed early in the quarter including emulsion blasting and increased underground ventilation. Productivity continues to ramp up with development into the larger stopes within the Flats zone which is expected to result in steady production into the fourth quarter.

Skouries Project Update

Eldorado is pleased to provide an update on the Skouries project ("Skouries" or the "Project") located within the Halkidiki Peninsula of Northern Greece with respect to progress to date and development plans in 2023. With full construction activities having commenced in the second quarter of 2023, Eldorado remains on budget and on track for first gold production in mid-2025 with commercial production expected at the end of 2025.

The Skouries Project critical path is driven by tailings filter construction and commissioning. The tailings dam construction is projected to be completed by mid-2025 using a single 10-hour shift schedule. Ongoing work continues on the construction of haul roads and in addition, civil work is underway for the primary crusher foundation.

Progress Project Highlights as at August 30, 2023

Overall project progress was 33%; forecast to be 48% complete by year-end;

Detailed engineering was 55% complete; forecast to be 90% complete by year-end;

Procurement was 68% complete; forecast to be 90% complete by year-end;

Personnel onsite increased to 400 with 900 expected by year-end; and

Personnel off-site is at 200 and the remaining engineering has transferred from Fluor to Greek firms.=



General works are focused on tree cutting, site preparation, relocation of temporary facilities, and the haulage of aggregates to site for construction purposes. The first phase of underground development continues to advance the west decline and lateral development for the test stopes to validate the underground assumptions prior to first production. Test stope work will commence at the end of 2024 with expected completion by mid-2025.

During the second quarter, Eldorado mobilized the first major earthwork initiative for the construction of the haul roads to build earthworks structures and are now preparing for the mobilization of major earthworks and concrete contractors.

With respect to key contracts, evaluations are ongoing, with a view to generating cost and productivity synergies during the process. The Company expects to complete this process and award the remaining key contacts by the end of 2023.

Key contracts include:

The filter plant, including the earthworks, pilings and foundation work to support the filters;

Open pit pre-stripping and construction of the ore stockpile, water management ponds, and the integrated extractive waste management facility dam embankment;

Structural concrete for the primary crusher and associated process facilities; and

Mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation for the process plant.

Q3 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call Details

Eldorado will release its 2023 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, October 26, 2023, and will host a conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

About Skouries

Skouries is located within the Halkidiki Peninsula of Northern Greece. It is a gold-copper porphyry deposit to be mined using a combination of conventional open pit and underground mining techniques. Based on the Feasibility Study, Skouries is expected to produce, on average, 140,000 ounces of gold and 67 million pounds of copper annually over its initial 20-year mine life. For more information about the Project, and details of the Feasibility Study, please refer to the news release dated December 15, 2021 or the Technical Report dated January 22, 2022, both of which are available on the Eldorado Gold website or under the Company's name on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

