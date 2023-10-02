Lucara Diamond Corp. Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, Oct. 1, 2023 - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Please view PDF version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces today that Zara Boldt has tendered her resignation as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and John Armstrong has tendered his resignation as Vice President of Technical Services of the Company. Ms. Boldt plans to step down effective December 29, 2023 and Dr. Armstrong plans to step down effective December 1, 2023. The Lucara team in Canada and Botswana will greatly miss Zara's and John's leadership.

The Chairman of the Board, Paul Conibear stated "On behalf of our Board, we would like to thank Zara and John for their hard work and dedication, and acknowledge their meaningful contributions to Lucara and the Karowe Diamond Mine. Over the last five years, Zara's leadership, consistent high standards and notable work ethic were exemplary, and we wish her the best in her next endeavours. John's technical expertise and hard work over the past ten years has been integral to the successful planning, development and execution of mining at the Karowe Diamond Mine, including the recovery of some of the world's most historical stones, and we wish him the best in his next endeavours."

