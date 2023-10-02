Carlyle Engages Base Metallurgical Labs Out of Kamloops, British Columbia

Vancouver, October 2, 2023 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTCQB: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Base Metallurgical Labs ("Base Met Labs") and the initiation of a baseline metallurgical test work program on the Company's Newton Gold Project ("Newton"), a bulk tonnage gold system located approximately 100 km west of the city Williams Lake, British Columbia.

Base Met Labs is one of the premier metallurgical testing labs in B.C. Their team of experienced professionals have an extensive background in comminution testing, automated mineralogy, gold processing technology, flotation, beneficiation and more. The lab has worked with numerous major gold producers including Newmont, Newcrest and IAMGOLD, and tested various project types in western Canada comparable to Newton, including Artemis Gold's Blackwater project.

Metallurgical samples will be selected from previous diamond drill core samples with the objective of investigating the preliminary recovery of gold and silver for the samples provided, using a variety of conventional processing technologies. It is anticipated that a variety of samples taken from continuous intervals from various drill holes and depths will be provided to construct one master composite.

Testing will investigate leaching at a range of particle size distributions as well as gravity concentration and sulphide flotation processes. Upon completion of the testing the results will be reviewed to guide next steps in the process.

Marketing Agreement

Carlyle also announces that it has engaged Phenom Ventures LLC ("Phenom") (Address: 3250 NE 1st Avenue Ste 305, Miami, FL 33137, primary contact Eric Muschinski, email: info@phenom.ventures) to execute a digital media marketing campaign for the Company to heighten market awareness and broaden the Company's reach in North America. In consideration for the services the Company paid a fee of $100,000 USD for a term of three months which began October 1, 2023. All terms are subject to the approval of the CSE.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CCC", on the OTCQB Market under the ticker "CCCFF", and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

