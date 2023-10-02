Tempus Geological Visits to Manitoba Lithium Projects
Perth, October 2, 2023 - Tempus Resources Ltd. (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTC Pink: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the recent site visit to the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium exploration projects in central Manitoba.
Highlights
- White Rabbit Geological Visit: Confirmation of mapped pegmatites and identification of new pegmatite occurrences where physical samples were collected; currently awaiting assay results;
- Cormorant Drill Core Visit: Approximately 74.81m of pegmatite mineralisation observed across a 89.79m section of the core. Pegmatite mineralisation described as white, light green and pink containing a crystalline matrix;
- Successful geological visits to both Cormorant and White Rabbit warrant more extensive site visits planned for early October;
- Upcoming site visits will provide more detailed rock chip sampling and geological mapping at White Rabbit whilst seeking to gain access to other historic drill core with additional pegmatite intercepts at Cormorant
Tempus geologists visited the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium exploration projects from 17-22 September 2023 to further due diligence investigations. Based on the success of those visits, a follow-up visit to White Rabbit is now planned for early October to complete additional rock sampling and mapping.
Figure 1: Project Locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/182494_24b7bec5746f8997_001full.jpg
Tempus Resources President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented, "Our geological team completed initial site visits to the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium projects and were able to verify the presence of outcropping pegmatite dykes at White Rabbit and inspected the drill core for DH180-2 from the Cormorant Project that is stored in the Manitoba Geological Survey where wide zones of pegmatite up to 33 metres in width were observed. The team is preparing for a second visit to the White Rabbit project site during early October to complete more detailed rock sampling and mapping."
White Rabbit Lithium Project
The White Rabbit Project, with a total claim area of approximately 70 km2, is located adjacent to major railway and power infrastructure with year around access. The project is located approximately 40 km north of the Cross Lake community and approximately 100 km southeast of the mining centre of Thompson, Manitoba.
There is over 15 km of greenstone belt geology within the 70 km2 claim boundary. Historic exploration at White Rabbit is limited to surface mapping completed by Manitoba Geological Survey (MGS). The outcrop mapping survey indicates pegmatite dyke outcrops with strike lengths up to 2.5 km and widths up to 600 metres. The outcrop mapping is based on historic information and has not been verified by Tempus. Refer to Appendix 1, Table 1a for detailed locations and dimensions of outcropping pegmatite dykes.
Tempus geologists visited the White Rabbit project to verify access and the location of outcropping pegmatite dykes noted in the historic MGS mapping.
This initial site visit was limited to a few hours but Tempus geologists verified the presence of outcropping pegmatite dykes along the shores of White Rabbit Lake. Three chip samples were taken of pegmatite outcrops at locations shown in Figure 2 (See Appendix 1 Table 1b for details of the rock sample locations). The samples have been sent for assay and the results will be reported when available.
Photos 1: Granitic pegmatite outcrops at White Rabbit Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/182494_24b7bec5746f8997_002full.jpg
Figure 2: White Rabbit Project - Pegmatite Dyke Outcropping and Sample Locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/182494_24b7bec5746f8997_003full.jpg
Tempus is planning a second site trip to White Rabbit Project during the week of October 8, 2023 to complete detailed mapping and sampling of the pegmatite dyke outcrops.
Cormorant Project
The Cormorant Project, with total claim area of approximately 187 km2, is located adjacent to major railway and power infrastructure with year around access. The town of The Pas, with a population of approximately 5,000 people, is 40 km to the southwest and is a regional centre for workforce plus construction, mining and engineering services.
Tempus geologists visited the Cormorant Project to establish access and review the geology.
The project has been subject to seven historical exploration drilling campaigns between 1975 and 2006. All historic drilling on the project was focussed on the identification of base metals with no assays completed for lithium and associated elements that were focussed on the discovery of base metals (no assays for lithium). Twenty historic core drill holes have been identified on the current Cormorant Project license areas. The location of the historic drill holes is shown in Figure 3 and also refer to Appendix 1 - Table 1c for additional drill collar data.
Tempus has obtained the drill logs for six of the historic drill holes which indicate the presence of intersections of pegmatite mineralisation up to 33 metres in thickness (See Figure 4). See Appendix 1, Table 2 for a summary of the drill logs and observed pegmatite intersections.
Figure 3: Cormorant Project - Historic Drill Hole Locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/182494_24b7bec5746f8997_004full.jpg
Figure 4: Cormorant Project - Historic Pegmatite Drill Intersections
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/182494_24b7bec5746f8997_005full.jpg
Tempus geologists inspected the core for Cormorant drill hole 180-02 that is stored in the MGS drill core library at The Pas, Manitoba. Drill-hole 180-02 was completed by Manitoba Minerals Inc in 1979, targeting base metals discovery (size BQ 36.5mm diameter). No assays for lithium or associated elements were completed on the historic drill core from the Cormorant Project.
Tempus geologists observed three wide intersections (up to 32.73 metres) of pegmatite in the core for drill hole 180-2. In total there is approximately 74.81 metres of pegmatite in the drill core over the three intersections between a depth of 89.79 metres and 184.66 metres. The intersected pegmatite was described as white, light green and pink containing quartz, k-feldspar, biotite and muscovite.
Tempus is making arrangements with MGS to take sample of drill core 108-02 for assay. Tempus is also working on obtaining additional drill logs and identifying the storage location of further drill core from the Cormorant Project.
Table 1 - Drill hole 180-02 Core Log
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/182494_24b7bec5746f8997_006full.jpg
Photos 2: DH180-02 Core (108.8m to 143.9m) Showing Pegmatite Intersections
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/182494_tempusimage2.jpg
Note: Approximately 75% of the visual drill core shown above in Photo 2 is estimated to be composed of pegmatite rock type. Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..
For further information:
Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181
About Tempus Resources Ltd
Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTC ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. On September 21, 2023, Tempus announced the acquisition of an option over the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium exploration projects located in Central Manitoba. In addition, the Company holds two exploration projects located in located in South East Ecuador, the Rio Zarza and the Valle del Tigre projects.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2023 dated September 28, 2023 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.
Neither the ASX Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix 1
Table 1a: White Rabbit - Pegmatite Outcrop Mapping Locations
|Outcrop
|Easting UTM NAD 83
|Northing UTM NAD83
|Approximate Outcrop Strike Length (m)
|Approximate
Maximum Outcrop Width (m)
|WROC - 01
|604607.1
|6093408.6
|2500
|1350
|WROC - 02
|604736.9
|6094054.0
|560
|750
|WROC - 03
|606623.9
|6093720.2
|2500
|2200
|WROC - 04
|608575.2
|6093643.2
|500
|680
|WROC - 05
|608870.5
|6093065.5
|800
|1400
Note: Width and strike length of pegmatite outcrops at White Rabbit are estimates based on historical maps sourced from Manitoba Geological Service and have not been verified
Table 1b: White Rabbit - Pegmatite Outcrop Rock Sample Locations
|Outcrop
|Sample Date
|Easting UTM NAD 83
|Northing UTM NAD83
|Elevation (m)
|Comment
|WR 296
|13-Sep-23
|609440
|6093857
|192
|Chip sample; pegmatite dykelet
|WR 297
|13-Sep-23
|607364
|6093930
|200
|Chip sample; pegmatite dykelet
|WR 298
|13-Sep-23
|609119
|6093961
|199
|Chip sample; pegmatite dykelet
Table 1c: Cormorant Project - Historic Drill Collar Table
|DDH No
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Easting UTM NAD 83
|Northing UTM NAD83
|Depth (m)
|7504-76-4
|85
|-52
|405966.61
|6003911.17
|239.0
|7504-76-10*
|122
|-52
|397118.74
|6004813.64
|258.2
|7504-76-11
|146
|-50
|402271.60
|6006562.04
|119.8
|7504-76-12*
|167
|-50
|398734.42
|6009522.20
|175.9
|180-1*
|300
|-50
|398781.03
|6009153.15
|146.3
|180-2*
|300
|-45
|404586.98
|6010120.07
|198.4
|180-3
|300
|-45
|405549.95
|6007698.71
|163.4
|180-4
|300
|-50
|405223.36
|6006765.30
|170.7
|180-5
|300
|-50
|405754.04
|6006740.40
|189.3
|180-6
|300
|-50
|404635.70
|6005836.49
|159.4
|180-8A
|300
|-45
|405772.46
|6005602.83
|226.2
|180-11
|300
|-45
|405772.46
|6005602.83
|227.4
|MAW-1
|295
|-55
|396038.30
|6003222.02
|195.4
|MAW-2
|293
|-60
|396038.30
|6003222.02
|176.2
|MAW-3
|305
|-60
|396039.21
|6002754.64
|176.2
|MAW-31
|360
|-50
|408140.00
|6017579.00
|209.0
|MAW-60
|288
|-55
|405875.34
|6009302.18
|218.0
|MAW-76
|296
|-55
|405653.34
|6011266.18
|210.0
|MAW-77*
|296
|-55
|406042.33
|6012042.14
|233.0
|MAW-83*
|302
|-54
|402943.44
|6008641.18
|233.0
Note: * indicates drill holes with available drill logs
Table 2: Cormorant Project - Significant Historic Drilling Results of Pegmatite Intersections
|Drill ID
|Depth From (m)
|Depth To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Mineralisation
|180-1
|78.48
|92.11
|13.62
|Granite: grey, massive with some pegmatite sections, minor garnet
|124.35
|132.76
|8.41
|Granite: grey, medium grained, massive, minor pegmatite sections
|180-2
|89.79
|122.52
|32.73
|Pegmatite: orangish-grey, fine coarse-grained, sections and bands with brecciated appearance and chlorite sericite fillings (376-396 fine grain felsic material)
|134.04
|161.93
|27.89
|Pegmatites: pinkish-grey, fine to coarse-grained, massive, sections crystalline matrix
|165.59
|166.75
|1.16
|Pegmatite
|170.37
|184.67
|14.29
|Pegmatite - increase in iron rich, potash, feldspar.
|MAW077
|131.25
|133.66
|2.41
|pegmatite: pink to white, massive
|137.37
|160.7
|23.33
|massive pegmatite complex: pink to white, massive
|166.8
|170.66
|3.86
|pegmatite: pink to light green, massive
|215.3
|221.9
|6.60
|pegmatite: pink to light green, massive
|MAW083
|87.22
|118.22
|31.00
|Pegmatite: coarse grained, massive, sections grey- biotite and muscovite rich, pinkish orange sections k-feldspar and quartz rich
|214.8
|223.75
|8.95
|Pink Granite to Pegmatite: mostly coarse grained, massive with some biotite and muscovite
|231.41
|233
|1.59
|Pink Granite to Pegmatite (EOH)
|7504-76-10
|30.87
|31.15
|0.27
|Pegmatite.
|7504-76-12
|33.25
|36.79
|3.54
|Pegmatite: Coarse grained massive pink leucocratic pegmatite composed of white and pink feldspar, quartz and some muscovite
Note: Twenty diamond core drill holes have been completed on the Cormorant Project between 1975 and 2006. Drill core logs have been obtained for the six drill holes presented in Table 2
Appendix 2: The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Cormorant - White Rabbit Lithium Projects
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Logging
|
|
|Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Location of data points
|
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|Sample s Security
|
|
|Audits or Reviews
|
|
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|Cormorant Property
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Geology
|
|Cormorant Property
|Drill hole Information
|
|
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|Diagrams
|
|
|Balanced
reporting
|
|
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|Further work
|
|
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182494