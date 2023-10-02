IMPACT Silver Commences Trading on the U.S. OTCQB Exchange Under the Symbol ISVLF

Vancouver, October 2, 2023 - Impact Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shares are now trading in the USA on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "ISVLF". The Company's shares also continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IPT".

The Company's upgrade to the OTCQB market along with ongoing eligibility for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), is expected to provide investors with streamlined market standards and transparency in line with the Company's current obligations being listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. To qualify for the OTCQB, listed companies must meet stringent financial standards and provide top level corporate governance and compliance with applicable securities laws.

Fred Davidson, President & CEO stated: "The graduation of the Company's shares to the OTCQB not only points to the strong corporate profile of IMPACT Silver but is also timely as the Company embarks on the final steps of the transformational refurbishment of the recently acquired high-grade zinc mine at Plomosas, representing a significant growth step to complement our existing producing silver assets at the Royal Mines of Zacualpan."

The Company would like to thank Becky Popoff and B. Riley Financial for their sponsorship in this listing.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

Impact Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful intermediate mineral producer and explorer with three mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project where four underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead. (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016, for details and QP statement, and Footnote 1 below for technical report reference) Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations to leverage improved commodity prices. Over the past 17 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and have produced over 12 million ounces of silver, generating revenue more than $241 million.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc-lead-silver producer with exceptional exploration upside potential. The Company aims to recommence operations in the near term followed by plans for expanding operations in 2024. Exploration potential at Plomosas is exceptional with only 600m of the 6 km-long structure having been explored to date. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material from surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.impactsilver.com.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

George Gorzynski, P.Eng., is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

On behalf of Impact Silver Corp.

"Frederick W. Davidson"

President & CEO

Footnotes:

1. Reference: Ristorcelli, S.J. & Gorzynski, G. (2016). Technical Report on Mineral Resources for the Capire Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, Pedro Ascencio Alquisiras Municipality, Guerrero, Mexico. Prepared for Impact Silver Corp. by Mine Development Associates, Reno, Nevada. 82 pages. Available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This IMPACT News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to IMPACT that is based on the beliefs of IMPACT management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to IMPACT management. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for defining and extending the known mineralization at Plomosas, and plans for drilling and future operations at the Company's projects.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and assumptions, including with respect to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. IMPACT does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43-101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

