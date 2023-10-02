TriStar Gold - LP Permit Final Milestone

Scottsdale, October 2, 2023 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to announce that the Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS) for Pará State has just announced that the public hearing (equivalent to a townhall meeting), related to the Licença Prévia (Preliminary license or LP) for the Castelo de Sonhos gold project, will be held in the village of Castelo dos Sonhos on November 22, 2023. The public hearing is the last milestone in the LP permitting process.

Mr. Nick Appleyard, CEO, stated, "This is great news, and shows that the permitting process in Pará State continues to move forward as expected with professionalism and accountability from regulators. Castelo de Sonhos is a naturally very clean mine, with no sulphides and located within a previously disturbed area, making it a great candidate to showcase the Governments' 'green mining' efforts. The future mine should be a boon for the local community, the state of Pará and TriStar Gold."

SEMAS has formally published the announcement of the public hearing in the September 28th edition of the Diario Oficial - Estado do Pará. The announcement also contains links to the Castelo de Sonhos Environmental Impact Study (EIS) and the plain language summary document known as the RIMA, these can be found (in Portuguese) at:

https://www.semas.pa.gov.br/publicacoes/estudos-de-impacto-ambiental/

TriStar staff continue to work closely with local communities, regulators and civil society organizations to prepare for an inclusive and transparent public hearing, which will provide an important forum for open dialogue between the company, our specialized contractors and project stakeholders.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar has completed a pre-feasibility study and is now advancing permitting while evaluating optimization options. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY:

Nick Appleyard

President and CEO

480-794-1244

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182488