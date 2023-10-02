Valterra Announces Name Change to Nickelex Resource Corporation

Vancouver, October 2, 2023 - Valterra Resource Corp. (TSXV: VQA) ("Valterra" or the "Company") reports that it will change its name to "Nickelex Resource Corporation" pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 28, 2023. On or about October 5, 2023, the Company's shares will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with a new symbol "NICK" and new CUSIP number 653951103. There is no consolidation of capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Kerr"

John Kerr, President, Valterra Resource Corp.

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com and at www.nickelexresource.com following the name change; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at corpdev@mnxltd.com.

