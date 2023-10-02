Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2023 - Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (OTQB: FOMNF) (CSE: CUAU) (Frankfurt: 2OA) is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will make his debut presentation at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023. Mr. Elliott is looking forward to formally introducing Forte's story to the U.S. investment community and stated, "I'm excited to connect with a new group of investors and showcase why Forte Minerals stands out as a unique player in copper and gold exploration in Peru."

DATE: October 3, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3, 4, and the morning of the 5.

Key Discussion Points

Importance of Copper in Peru: The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential.

Collaborative Expertise: The corporate partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC brings together 215 years of combined experience in exploration and mining throughout the Americas.

Exploration Strategy: Focused on advancing early-stage prospects and drill-ready targets strategically located in previously explored areas to minimize risk.

Community and Corporate Stewardship: Building on a legacy of active involvement with local communities, Forte continues its dedication to community engagement, eco-conscious practices, and social accountability.

Future Outlook - Late 2023 & Early 2024: Overview of upcoming projects, milestones, and strategic initiatives scheduled for the next two quarters to sustain growth and value creation.

Forte Minerals Corp. invites investors to participate in the upcoming live, interactive online event. Mr. Elliott will address questions in real time during the conference. For those unable to attend live, a recorded webcast will also be accessible post-event.

To facilitate a smooth experience and stay updated, we strongly advise online attendees to pre-register and conduct an online system check beforehand. FREE Registration here: Virtual Investor Conferences.

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

On behalf of Forte Minerals Corp.

"/s/" Patrick Elliott

Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-presents-at-the-metals--mining-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-3-301943820.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.