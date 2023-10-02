Atco Mining Engages HomeTree Digital for Digital Marketing Campaign

Vancouver, October 2, 2023 - Atco Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Atco") (CSE:ATCM) (OTC:ATMGF) (Frankfurt:QP9) is pleased to announce that it has retained HomeTree Digital, Inc. ("HomeTree"), a New-York based digital marketing agency, for a two-month digital marketing campaign. HomeTree will set up and manage the marketing campaign, create ads and distribute them through Google Ads as well as various social media platforms. In addition, HomeTree will be responsible for optimizing keyword options, co-ordinate on-line advertiser and marketers to on-line marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns, and generally bringing attention to the business of the Company for a one-time payment of $20,000 (U.S.) to HomeTree. The Company will not issue any securities to HomeTree as compensation for its services. The marketing activity shall occur on the Investors Edge website and on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter) and Google. As of today, to the Company's knowledge, HomeTree (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

"I am extremely excited to be working with HomeTree," says Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Atco. "Atco is in an incredible position, and we just need to get our story out there. With billions of dollars ear-marked to be invested in building infrastructure projects in Southwestern Newfoundland, Atco is in a great position to take advantage of the opportunity and become a premier player in the hydrogen storage business. Our team and I felt it is important to make sure our Company is on everyone's radar screen and given HomeTree's experience and track record in the digital marketing space, we are looking forward to getting started on our campaign and expose our story to a much broader audience."

About Atco Mining (CSE: ATCM):

Atco is a junior exploration mining company focused on exploring for green energy metals throughout Canada. Atco is exploring for salt and hydrogen storage opportunities in Western Newfoundland. Investors are encouraged to visit the company's website here: www.atcomining.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

