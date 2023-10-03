Bessor Announces Appointment of New CFO

Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 - Bessor Minerals Inc. (BST.H.:NEX) ("Bessor" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Jeanie Yu as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Joseph Meagher has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment of Ms. Yu is subject to TSX Venture Exchange and NEX review.

Jason Riley, the President and CEO of Bessor commented: "On behalf of Bessor and all its shareholders, I want to thank Joseph for his commitment and contribution to Bessor as CFO for the past nine years. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours."

Ms. Yu is a CPA, CGA with over 15 years of international experience in financial management, financial reporting, internal controls and corporate governance. Ms. Yu has held senior financial positions across several industries including mining, pharmaceutical and manufacturing. She has experience in both production-staged and exploration-staged publicly traded mining companies. Most recently, she was responsible for all aspects of regulatory financial reporting, accounting services, annual audits, and government tax and regulatory reporting at Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Prior to becoming a professional accountant, Ms. Yu worked for many years as a Professional Engineer (BASc and P. Eng in Chemical Engineering) in the pulp and paper industry after obtaining her Bachelor of Applied Science degree from University of British Columbia.

Bessor Minerals Inc.

Jason Riley

President

For further information, contact:

Email: info@bessorminerals.com

Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the NEX or the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in respect of the review of the appointment of Ms. Yu as the Chief Financial Officer of Bessor. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information reflects Bessor's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Bessor and on assumptions Bessor believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the belief that NEX and the TSX Venture Exchange will accept the appointment of Ms. Yu as the Chief Financial Officer of Bessor. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bessor to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the early stage development of Bessor and its projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Bessor; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Bessor's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Bessor does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.