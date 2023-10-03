Ecora Resources PLC Announces Q2 2023 Interim Dividend

Q2 2023 Interim Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, October 3, 2023 - Further to the announcement on 10 May 2023 of a Q2 2023 interim dividend of 2.125c per ordinary share, the equivalent of this interim dividend, in Sterling is 1.73868 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 2.86259 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.8182 and US$1=C$1.3471.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 29 September 2023, being the record date for this interim dividend.

The payment date of the Q2 2023 interim dividend is Wednesday 25 October 2023.

