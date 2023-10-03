Ecora Resources PLC Announces Q2 2023 Interim Dividend

Q2 2023 Interim Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar
LONDON, October 3, 2023 - Further to the announcement on 10 May 2023 of a Q2 2023 interim dividend of 2.125c per ordinary share, the equivalent of this interim dividend, in Sterling is 1.73868 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 2.86259 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.8182 and US$1=C$1.3471.
The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 29 September 2023, being the record date for this interim dividend.
The payment date of the Q2 2023 interim dividend is Wednesday 25 October 2023.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!