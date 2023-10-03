Galway Metals Extends SW Deposit East by 191 Metres Outside of Resource with 19.1 g/t Gold over 1.05 Metres and with 0.5 g/t Gold over 17.0 Metres

TORONTO, October 3, 2023 - Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results that expand the SW Deposit to the east at the George Murphy Zone (GMZ), and outside of the resource, at the Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada (see figures 1 and 2). Assay results for metallurgical holes drilled at the SW Deposit have been received as well (see figure 3). Drill results from the SW deposit west end will be released in the coming weeks.

"The SW Deposit, with a previous total strike length of 3.1 kilometers, is still open for expansion to the south, north, east, and to depth," said Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals. "The results in the Triangle area, which is outside the existing resource, indicate a vast area with potential to increase mineralization. These results to the east and north are promising and will lead to more drilling in those directions in future."

Highlights include:

The SW Deposit (GMZ) East Area has been extended 191 metres further east with hole CL-165 intersecting 19.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 1.05 metres on what appears to be a new vein (Figure 1)

The SW Deposit (GMZ) East Area has had drilling in hole CL-170 intersect 0.5 g/t gold over 17.0 metres located just east of and outside the resource pit

Drilling 475 metres north of the SW Deposit pit (Adrian Zone) intersected 0.8 g/t gold over 5.5 metres and 0.7 g/t gold over 4.2 metres in hole CL-171

Drilling 214 metres northeast of the SW Deposit pit (Adrian Zone) intersected0.6 g/t gold over 12.0 metres in hole CL-155

Diamond drill core drilled for Metallurgical purposes taken along the SW Deposit has returned 12.6 g/t gold over 18.0 metres in hole MH-07 and 8.6 g/t gold over 24.3 metres in hole MH-16

George Murphy Zone East Highlights:

Hole CL-172: 0.6 g/t gold over 6.0 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 16 metres

Hole CL-170: 0.5 g/t gold over 17.0 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 94 metres Includes 1.5 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, 1.4 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and 1.3 g/t g over 1.0 metre

**Hole CL-166: 0.6 g/t gold over 41.0 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 62 metres, 0.7 g/t gold over 4.5 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 35 metres, and 1.2 g/t gold over 3.0 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 20 metres

Hole CL-165: 19.1 g/t gold over 1.05 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 111 metres Includes 35.8 g/t gold over 0.55 metres

Hole CL-159: 0.8 g/t gold over 4.75 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 207 metres Includes 4.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres

Hole CL-147: 0.9 g/t gold over 5.0 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 75 metres

Adrian North Highlights:

Hole CL-171: 0.8 g/t gold over 5.5 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 111 metres and including 6.1 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, and 0.7 g/t gold over 4.2 metres beginning at a vertical depth of 179 metres, including 4.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres

Adrian Highlights:

Hole CL-144: 0.6 g/t gold over 6.0 metres and 4.4g/t gold over 1.5 metres including 11.7 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, starting at vertical depths of 104 metres and 312 metres, respectively

Hole CL-155: 0.6 g/t gold over 12.0 metres and 0.6 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, starting at vertical depths of 255 metres and 206 metres, respectively

**previously released- not in resource

Results Indicate the SW Deposit is Open East and NE

The Adrian north drill intersections are important because they illustrate there are significant gold intersections located 475 metres from the existing block model. These drill intersections are well north and east of the Triangle area where Galway is attempting to fill in the area between the new Stewart Zone discovery and the existing resource area. Drilling in the Triangle area has returned intersections such as 8.0 g/t gold over 9.5 metres, 3.9 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, 4.1 g/t gold over 10.25 metres, and 8.6 g/t gold over 2.0 metres along 1,380 metres. These intersections are not included in the existing resource and are interpreted to dip towards veins in the SW Deposit that are dipping the same way; the Sawyer Brook fault (the main accretionary structure on the property that controls most mineralization) is located there; the area of the triangle is 180% larger than the SW Deposit. The intersection of 0.6g/t gold over 12.0 metres in hole CL-155 is located well into the Triangle area.

The drill results east of GMZ include 19.1 g/t gold over 1.05 metres, and 0.5 g/t gold over 17.0 metres. These results indicate that the deposit is open in that direction. Previously released results of 0.6 g/t gold over 41.0 metres (CL-166), and 2.0 g/t gold over 14.0 metres (CL-164) were returned after the resource was completed and would also widen and extend the GMZ resource east.

Drilling for Metallurgical Testing and Ore Sorting

Diamond drilling was undertaken to retrieve PQ-sized core (i.e. big core - 85 mm diameter) at Clarence Stream for use in studies to determine the amenability of the mineralization for pre-concentration on site via ore sorting and for metallurgical testing. The first assay results from the new SW Deposit have been received from the metallurgical core holes. No MET work has been conducted on this new deposit. The Clarence Stream work is designed to check five different areas to confirm if conventional cyanide will liberate good recoveries and if gravity recoveries are adequate.

Intersections from the PQ core include: 12.6 g/t gold over 18.0 metres (Richard Zone) and 8.6 gold Au over 24.3 metres (GMZ west). Other intersections are 1.3 g/t gold over 16.0 metres plus 0.6 g/t gold over 15.0 metres (Richard Zone), 1.4 g/t gold over 14.0 metres (GMZ), 1.0 g/t gold over 11.0 metres plus 24.8 g/t gold over 1.0 metres (GMZ), and 1.5 g/t gold over 42.9 metres (Adrian Zone). Drill holes were drilled in the vicinity of specific existing drill holes that provided a range of assays from low-grade to high-grade.

For results of all holes that Galway has drilled at Clarence Stream, go to Galway's website at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program

Galway would like to acknowledge financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which partially funded drilling of the SW Deposit.

Clarence Stream Geology and Mineralization

Clarence Stream deposits can be characterized as intrusion-related, quartz-vein hosted gold deposits. They contain elevated levels of bismuth and arsenopyrite in multiple quartz veins, with significant antimony in the South and North Zones and tungsten in the vicinity. The Zones contain multiple zones of quartz veining with sulfides and sericite alteration. In general, mineralization at Clarence Stream consists of 10-70% quartz stockworks and veins with 1-5% fine pyrite plus pyrrhotite plus arsenopyrite in sericite altered sediments. The South and North Zones also contain stibnite. Locally there is up to 10% sphalerite and semi-massive galena veinlets. The 3.1 km trend that hosts the SW Deposit is associated with a mineralized mafic intrusive locally - similar to the South Zone. A more complete description of Clarence Stream's geology and mineralization can be found at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

The Stewart Zone intersections are located in sediments between two intrusions and mineralization is controlled by fault structures. It was originally drilled to test a modest 61 ppb soil anomaly that coincided with a strong linear magnetic low, and is in quartz veining with associated 1-3% pyrite, pyrrhotite, and arsenopyrite, very similar to other mineralization in the area. It is located close to the contact with a granite and appears to parallel the contact with multiple veins, at 15 degrees along strike (horizontally - almost north-south) - following a line of soil anomalies, and dipping 40 degrees east toward Adrian. There is also evidence that a second set of veins are in a different orientation, running NE-SW along magnetic lows with corresponding soil anomalies. This is a similar setting, and with similar geochemical/geophysical signatures, as all the other intrusion-related gold deposits and discoveries at Clarence Stream.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports - Clarence Stream

The Mineral Resource estimates for the North and South Zones were prepared by Mr. Reno Pressacco, P.Geo, SLR Principal Geologist. The Mineral Resource estimate for the Southwest Deposit was prepared under the supervision of Ms. Valerie Wilson, M.Sc., P.Geo., SLR Managing Principal Geologist. Mr. Pressacco and Ms. Wilson are Independent Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 and have read and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release as it relates to the updated Mineral Resource estimates. Michael Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration for Galway Metals, is the Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure of the Clarence Stream portion of this news release on behalf of Galway Metals Inc. All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories, located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, Agat Laboratories, located at 5623 McAdam Road, Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4Z 1N9 and 35 General Aviation Road, Timmins, ON P4P 7C3, and/or Swastika Laboratories situated in Swastika, ON. All four labs have ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.

About the Company

Galway Metals is focused on creating significant per share value through the exploration and sustainable development of its two 100%-owned projects in Canada: Clarence Stream, a new high-grade gold district in SW New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former-producing, high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Galway's activities will be conducted while respecting the environment and communities in which it operates. Galway is well capitalized. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after its successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.

Should you have any questions and for further information, please contact (toll free):

Galway Metals Inc.

Robert Hinchcliffe

President & Chief Executive Officer

1-800-771-0680

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) TW (m) Au g/t Zone CL-86 54.5 55.5 1.0 0.9 0.6 GMZ CL-133 173.0 174.0 1.0 1.0 North of Adrian CL-137 237.0 237.5 0.5 0.5 Exploration East CL-140 107.0 108.0 1.0 0.8 Exploration East CL-143 330.5 332.0 1.5 0.6 Exploration East CL-144 120.0 126.0 6.0 4.1 0.6 GMZ 144.0 145.0 1.0 0.7 0.7 GMZ 331.5 333.0 1.5 1.0 1.0 GMZ 360.5 362.0 1.5 1.0 4.4 GMZ including 361.5 362.0 0.5 0.3 11.7 GMZ CL-147 72.0 73.0 1.0 0.8 0.7 GMZ East 90.0 95.0 5.0 3.8 0.9 GMZ East 109.0 110.0 1.0 0.8 0.9 GMZ East 113.0 114.5 1.5 1.1 0.8 GMZ East 133.1 134.3 1.2 0.9 0.6 GMZ East CL-151 293.0 294.5 1.5 0.4 Adrian East CL-153 223.0 224.0 1.0 0.7 Adrian East CL-154 146.0 148.0 2.0 1.4 1.0 GMZ East 170.0 171.0 1.0 0.7 2.6 GMZ East 181.8 182.4 0.6 0.4 0.9 GMZ East 204.4 205.9 1.5 1.1 0.6 GMZ East CL-155 281.0 284.0 3.0 0.6 Adrian East 341.0 342.5 1.5 0.5 Adrian East 347.0 359.0 12.0 0.6 Adrian East CL-157 200.0 200.5 0.5 0.4 New GMZ South 201.5 202.0 0.5 0.5 New GMZ South 214.0 215.0 1.0 0.9 New GMZ South 219.4 223.2 3.8 0.8 New GMZ South 222.7 223.2 0.5 2.3 New GMZ South CL-159 215.4 220.2 4.8 0.8 New GMZ South including 219.7 220.2 0.5 4.0 New GMZ South CL-160 220.4 220.9 0.5 0.3 0.4 New GMZ South CL-161 56.0 57.5 1.5 0.9 1.1 GMZ East CL-162 258.3 258.8 0.5 0.3 0.5 GMZ East 263.2 263.7 0.5 0.3 0.7 GMZ East 277.6 278.1 0.5 0.3 0.6 GMZ East 332.8 334.4 1.6 0.9 2.6 GMZ East CL-163 117.8 118.3 0.5 0.3 0.5 New GMZ East 277.1 278.9 1.8 1.1 1.5 GMZ East 279.4 280.5 1.2 0.7 0.6 GMZ East CL-164 76.0 90.0 14.0 11.6 2.0** GMZ East including 76.0 77.0 1.0 0.8 6.0** GMZ East including 89.0 90.0 1.0 0.8 14.2** GMZ East 94.0 95.0 1.0 0.8 0.5** GMZ East 98.0 99.0 1.0 0.8 0.4** GMZ East 102.0 104.0 2.0 1.7 0.4** GMZ East CL-165 113.3 114.3 1.1 19.1 New GMZ South including 113.3 113.8 0.6 35.8 New GMZ South 115.3 115.8 0.5 0.4 New GMZ South 181.0 182.5 1.5 0.6 GMZ East CL-166 48.5 53.0 4.5 3.4 0.7 ** GMZ East 86.0 127.0 41.0 31.2 0.6** GMZ East including 86.0 87.0 1.0 0.8 2.3** GMZ East including 102.5 105.5 3.0 2.3 1.6** GMZ East 169.0 172.0 3.0 2.3 1.2** GMZ East 403.0 404.5 1.5 0.9 CL-167 356.5 357.0 0.5 1.0 Adrian East 359.0 359.5 0.5 0.5 Adrian East CL-168 109.0 110.0 1.0 0.7 1.1 GMZ East 120.5 122.0 1.5 1.1 4.2 GMZ East 359.5 360.0 0.5 0.4 1.4 GMZ East CL-169 177.0 178.0 1.0 0.0 1.4 North of Adrian 181.4 182.6 1.3 0.0 0.7 North of Adrian CL-170 81.5 84.5 3.0 2.6 1.6 GMZ East 134.0 151.0 17.0 14.7 0.5 GMZ East including 135.0 136.0 1.0 0.9 1.5 GMZ East including 139.0 140.0 1.0 0.9 1.4 GMZ East including 141.0 142.0 1.0 0.9 1.3 GMZ East CL-171 27.0 28.0 1.0 0.5 North of Adrian 50.5 52.0 1.5 0.6 North of Adrian 135.8 140.0 4.2 0.7 North of Adrian including 135.8 136.3 0.5 1.6 North of Adrian including 139.5 140.0 0.5 4.0 North of Adrian 220.5 226.0 5.5 0.8 North of Adrian including 220.5 221.0 0.5 6.1 North of Adrian 229.5 230.5 1.0 0.5 North of Adrian CL-172 23.0 29.0 6.0 5.2 0.6 GMZ East 135.8 140.0 4.2 3.6 0.7 GMZ East

Table 2: Drill Result Highlights Metallurgical Holes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) TW (m) Au g/t Zone MH-07 123.0 126.0 3.0 2.1 2.1 Richard 144.5 145.5 1.0 0.7 1.1 Richard 152.0 158.0 6.0 4.2 2.4 Richard 168.0 186.0 18.0 12.5 12.6 (8.9) Richard incl 169.5 170.0 0.5 0.3 233.0 (100) Richard incl 179.0 179.5 0.5 0.3 59.9 Richard incl 179.5 180.0 0.5 0.3 90.1 Rich(ard MH-09 49.0 64.0 15.0 14.3 0.6 Richard 74.0 90.0 16.0 15.3 1.3 Richard incl 75.0 76.0 1.0 1.0 7.9 Richard incl 80.0 81.0 1.0 1.0 4.7 Richard MH-16 69.0 93.3 24.3 16.5 8.6 (7.6) GMZ incl 87.0 90.0 3.0 2.0 46.1 (38.0) GMZ MH-21 68.0 82.0 14.0 11.9 1.4 GMZ incl 68.0 69.0 1.0 0.9 5.7 GMZ incl 75.0 76.0 1.0 0.9 4.0 GMZ MH-19 32.0 43.0 11.0 8.1 1.0 GMZ incl 39.0 39.9 0.9 0.7 2.5 GMZ incl 42.0 43.0 1.0 0.7 2.9 GMZ 57.0 60.0 3.0 2.2 1.7 GMZ 67.0 68.0 1.0 0.7 24.8 GMZ MH-22 60.1 103.0 42.9 29.8 1.5 Adrian incl 84.0 85.0 1.0 0.7 4.8 Adrian incl 92.0 93.0 1.0 0.7 7.7 Adrian incl 97.0 98.0 1.0 0.7 8.6 Adrian incl 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.7 8.1 Adrian 108.0 111.5 3.5 2.4 0.6 Adrian 161.0 164.0 3.0 2.1 0.5 Adrian

** previously released; VG = visible gold. 0.38 g/t Au was used for the bottom cut-off; True widths are unknown if not noted; Drill holes CL-156, 158 did not return any significant values; (---)=cut value (cut to 100 g/t Richard and 70 g/t GMZ)

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Depth CL-86 320 -45 654352 5022390 162 CL-133 325 -45 654355 5023273 356 CL-137 0 -45 656125 5023098 350 CL-140 135 -45 656125 5023098 350 CL-143 320 -45 656042 5023381 377 CL-144 319 -61.5 654650 5022615 411 CL-147 315 -55 654715 5022675 348 CL-150 318 -45 654660 5022386 411 CL-151 315 -68 654585 5022820 479 CL-153 315 -67 654360 5022880 443 CL-154 315 -60 654762 5022704 366 CL-155 315 -45 654360 5022880 428 CL-156 120 -78 654835 5022675 81 CL-157 300 -78 654835 5022675 282 CL-158 315 -57 654630 5022880 416 CL-159 260 -71 654835 5022675 315 CL-160 290 -70 654835 5022675 351 CL-161 315 -70 654715 5022675 326 CL-162 308 -72 654932 5022733 390 CL-163 325 -66 654932 5022733 357 CL-164 315 -45 654715 5022675 368 CL-165 290 -76 654932 5022733 324 CL-166 338 -45 654715 5022675 419 CL-167 45 -90 654575 5022880 432 CL-168 338 -58 654715 5022675 380 CL-169 325 -55 654355 5023273 377 CL-170 323 -45 654789 5022695 251 CL-171 331 -55 654270 5023269 327 CL-172 323 -45 654750 5022750 302 MH-07 278 -85 653467 5021486 188 MH-09 120 -45 653461 5021593 104 MH-16 293 -64 654245.6 5022186 111 MH-21 314 -51.5 654329 5022323 94.5 MH-19 180 -45 654433.4 5022579 95 MH-22 142 -66 654425 5022910 170

