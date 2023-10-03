Abasca Announces Change of Auditor

SASKATOON, October 3, 2023 - Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ABA) announces that Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") have, at the request of the Company, resigned as auditor of the Company, effective September 18, 2023. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has appointed McGovern HurleyLLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") as auditor of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recent financial years and ending at the date of the resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

The resignation of the Former Auditor as auditor of the Company has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee. The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors have reviewed the Notice of Change of Auditors, together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor and will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, in accordance with NI 51-102.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Uranium Project, a 23,977-hectare uranium exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill.

