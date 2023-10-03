CAT Strategic Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, October 3, 2023 - CAT Strategic Metals Corp. (CSE:CAT)(OTC Pink:CATTF)(FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 23,809,523 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.021 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.06 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering.

Proceeds from the sale of the Offering are intended to fund exploration work and development expenses for its Jackpot Lithium and Gold Jackpot Properties and for general working capital purposes.

At the closing of the Offering, the Company may (i) pay to certain finders a cash commission up to 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering resulting from subscribers introduced by such finders, and (ii) issue to such finders Common Share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants"), exercisable for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.06 following the closing of the Offering, to acquire in aggregate that number of Common Shares which is up to 8.0% ‎of the number of Units sold under the Offering attributable to the finders.

The Offering is scheduled to close in one or more tranches with the final closing no later than November 16, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers in Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at https:catstrategic.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CAT)

CAT Strategic Metals' corporate strategy, as reflected in its overall Mission Statement, is to source, identify, acquire and advance property interests located in mineral districts proven to have world-class potential, primarily lithium, tellurium, gold, silver and copper. In addition to the Gold Jackpot strategic metals property located NE of Elko, Nevada, in the Pequop gold-copper-lithium trend with multiple targets for gold-silver, copper, tellurium, and potential lithium, CAT has the South Preston Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, the Burntland Project located northeast of St. Quentin in the Restigouche County, New Brunswick, Canada, directed at the exploration and development of several Skarn-hosted copper-silver, gold targets. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Rosner

Chairman, President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, by visiting the Company's website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the exploration and development of Jackpot Lithium and Gold Jackpot Properties, the funds to be raised and securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering, and purpose of issuing securities pursuant to the Offering, and the outcome of the Offering. Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with not achieving hoped for exploration success, and the financing not being completed in its entirety, or at all. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: CAT Strategic Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789656/cat-strategic-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-pursuant-to-listed-issuer-financing-exemption