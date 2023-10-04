Trench Metals Identifies Exploration Targets at Carter Lake Uranium Project

Vancouver, October 3, 2023 - Trench Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TMC) (FWB:33H2) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its wholly-owned Carter Lake Uranium Project situated on the west side of the Athabasca Basin.

A examination of the VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) data has unveiled multiple potential exploration targets. The identified targets are predominantly characterized as either conductive zones (graphite-bearing zones) at the basement level or alteration systems near the unconformity. Notably, these conductors exhibit strong alignment with radon gas anomalies present within the Carter Lake Corridor, a significant regional scale structure. This structure runs parallel to the renowned Patterson Lake corridor, known for hosting substantial uranium discoveries. These include significant deposits like the Triple R Deposit owned by Fission Uranium and the Arrow Deposit under Nexgen Energy.



Click Image To View Full Size

From the findings, a total of twelve conductive Target Zones (TZ) have been spotlighted. Based on a combination of factors including response strength, strike angle, strike length, and magnetic analysis, TZ-2 and TZ-4 have been earmarked as the highest priority. Specifically, their strike angle is consistent with fold axes or faulting, they boast a longer strike length, and they are in proximity to magnetic lows and areas of discontinuities in the magnetic high.

The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices and environmental stewardship throughout its operations. The Company adheres to all applicable regulations and standards, ensuring that its activities are conducted with utmost care for the environment and local communities.

For further updates and information, please visit the Trench Metals website at www.trenchmetals.com.

Qualified Person

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on uranium. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals Corp. owns the Carter Lake Uranium Project which spans over 691 hectares on the western flank of the Athabasca Basin, strategically positioned within the Carter Lake Corridor, a substantial structural feature that runs parallel to the renowned Patterson Lake Corridor - home to mineralization control points for NexGen's Rook 1 deposit and Fission Uranium's PLS deposit. Trench Metals also has the right to acquire a 100% interest in two highly prospective uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Uranium district. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project which covers an area of approximately 5900 hectares and is 52 kilometers northeast of the town of Stony Rapids, which is accessible by Highway 905 and 964. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project host two historic drill indicated reserves, totaling 4,800,000 lbs of U308.* The Spreckley Lake Uranium Project which comprises of 1385 hectares in northern Saskatchewan, strategically located adjacent to Skyharbor's Pluto Bay Project. The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world and accounts for 18% of global uranium production.

*The historical mineral resource estimate presented above uses categories that do not conform to current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current mineral resource and as such the Company is treating it as a historical resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that the historical mineral resource estimate does not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Higginson Lake Uranium Project.

For further information, contact the Company at info@trenchmetals.com or 604.558.4300, or visit the Company's website at www.trenchmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Trench Metals Corp.

Simon Cheng, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the planned development of the Carter Lake Uranium Project and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.