PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2023 - CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q3 2023 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 25. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q3 2023 update, which will be available on CNX's Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 158-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2022, CNX had 9.81 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnx-resources-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-conference-call-schedule-301946286.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!