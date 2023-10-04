Dr. Nadia Mykytczuk Appointed Technical Advisor to Renforth's Surimeau Battery Metals Project

• Dr. Mykytczuk's expertise includes bio-mining/bioleaching and bioremediation of mine sites, October 4, 2023 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") would like to inform shareholders Dr. Nadia Mykytczuk has been appointed as a Technical Advisor to Renforth, with a specific focus on the Research and Development of responsible and sustainable technology and practises for the processing of mineralized material at Surimeau in the future. As R&D work of this nature, which will be conducted in partnership with entities such as government and industry using proprietary technology of this nature today, can take a significant amount of time, management of Renforth has determined it is prudent to start R&D now, while we continue to advance the central portion of the Victoria mineralized structure at Surimeau geologically.

Undertaking R&D now, without a Mineral Resource Statement in place at Surimeau at this time, or any scoping studies completed, is risky, however, management is confident that this risk is outweighed by the value of time, as we are in the midst of our own industrial revolution regarding the storage of energy, energy infrastructure and battery powered everything, and we cannot delay the development of Surimeau unduly. The reader should understand that we are engaging in R&D, at the same time as we work towards our first resource statement for Surimeau, with the intent that the R&D timeline, and the geological timeline, will converge at some point in the future.

"I am very happy that Renforth will have the privilege of directly working with Dr. Mykytczuk as we take inspiration from operating mines in Europe and work to implement it in Canada, for the first time, and work towards producing battery chemistry, in Quebec, a Province which is supportive of mining in general, and critical minerals in particular. Our foray into direct R&D is, I think, fairly unique for a junior exploration company, but we are fortunate to have a very unique property in Surimeau which supports this effort with the mineralization in the ground, and our corporate desire to innovate and do better in terms of the development of this property and our willingness to embrace new technology in the mining space" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

About Dr. Mykytczuk

Nadia Mykytczuk, the Innovation Award Winner (NOBA 2022) is the CEO and President of Sudbury's Mining Innovation Rehabilitation and Applied Research Corporation (MIRARCO), a not-for-profit research arm of Laurentian University; and the Executive Director of the Goodman School of Mines. Nadia leads MIRARCO, engaged in the development of the Centre for Mine Waste Biotechnology, a new pilot-scale facility that will be equipped with tools and expertise to accelerate the commercialization of biotechnologies, as applicable to mine waste as they are to ore processing mine operations. Nadia is at the cutting edge of innovation for her work in mine waste microbiology - her work has been gaining interest in mining circles for her collection of organisms cultivated and trained to eat through sulphur and iron in rock, then releasing those valuable minerals in a controlled, lab setting1. Through the Centre, expanding proven and novel bioleaching technologies through the innovation ecosystem and partners, will help address the challenges in recovering critical minerals in economically and environmentally sustainable ways.

MIRARCO - Message from the President

For over 25 years, MIRARCO has been a leader in the development and deployment of innovative solutions responding to the needs of the mining industry. MIRARCO has built a strong reputation and will continue to move in a positive trajectory as being a conduit for applied research; taking discoveries from the bench to the mine and into communities. Working collaboratively with industry, private sector, government, academia, and community stakeholders has been an essential ingredient in providing effective transfer of knowledge, technology, and sustainable practices.

MIRARCO will continue to build on our internationally recognized expertise across the mining life cycle, and help support a resilient network and pipeline of highly qualified personnel. Innovation is a collective effort, and we are here to work together to shape the future of mining in our changing world.

About Renforth

Renforth is a battery metals area play with the dominant brownfield land position south of the world class Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault ("CLLF") in the prolific Cadillac and Malartic mining camps of Quebec's Abitibi. Offering exposure to gold, zinc, nickel, copper, cobalt and more, including lithium, Renforth's land position encompasses several areas of interest.

Renforth's position is unique in that the both the battery metals mineralization at Surimeau and our gold deposit at Parbec are road accessible, with hydro power crossing the properties, in an established and secure mining jurisdiction which regularly ranks as Top 10 (as determined by the Fraser Institute) in the world.

Renforth is engaged in the active exploration of the proven Surimeau battery metals mineralization, working towards a maiden resource statement, and the remodeling of our Parbec gold deposit to incorporate the ~15,000m drilled subsequent to the 2019 effective date of the last MRE.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

1 Stranges, Casey (01/23/23). NOBA 2022: Nadia Mykytczuk is the Innovation Award winner. Sudbury.com. https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/noba-2022-nadia-mykytczuk-is-the-innovation-award-winner-6141114

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

