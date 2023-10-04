U.S. Gold Corp. Poised to Benefit from U.S. Department of Energy's Inclusion for Copper on Critical Materials List

-Company's CK Gold Project in Wyoming is expected to produce copper concentrate from its open-pit mine

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) provided an update on its CK Gold Project (the "Project"), which is positioned to become a domestic United States producer of copper concentrate. This aligns with the increasing demand for copper due to electrification and green technologies amid growing uncertainty about overseas supply sources.

Additionally, in July 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) adopted copper to its Critical Materials list which assesses materials vital to global clean energy tech supply chains.

The Project was previously named Copper King but was renamed due to expectations that approximately 70% of the revenue from the proposed Project will be derived from the gold within the copper concentrate. The copper concentrate at the Project is expected to average around 20% copper and may include up to 2 ounces per ton of gold, making it readily marketable to smelters due to the absence of deleterious elements. Concentrate production can commence once commissioning and construction of the Project are completed following the current permitting effort, anticipated to conclude in 2024.

The Project lies within the Silver Crown Mining District approximately 20-miles west of Cheyenne in southeast Wyoming. It is situated 3-miles north of another mining operation, the Granite Canyon Quarry, operated by Martin Marietta Materials. Copper was discovered in the late 1800s as the railroad was being constructed enabling prospectors to recognize the green staining on rocks outcropping at the surface, indicating the presence of copper oxide minerals. Although it has been long abandoned, the mining district once hosted various underground workings where higher-grade copper, gold and silver values were mined. The Project's primary focus is on copper and gold ore recovered from an open pit mine. The December 2021 prefeasibility study shows robust economic merit for the initial operation focused on its proven and probable reserve of 1.01 million ounces of gold and 248 million pounds of copper.

In commenting on the strategic decision by the DOE, George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp. said, "The CK Gold Project stands to offer much in the form of royalties to the state from proposed copper and gold production, taxes, and employment. There are further potential benefits to the Project that we are still assessing concerning the beneficial use of the rock mined to expose the copper and gold mineralization and the potential for water storage in the reclaimed open pit at the end of the mine life. Along with the benefits that we have already identified, we're grateful for the opportunity to produce copper in the United States, where we know the rules of the game and have a deep understanding of the political and logistics landscape, considering the difficult times we are facing in the world. Unlike many copper prospects in remote or unstable parts of the world that require significantly larger resources to develop, the CK Gold Project is modest in scale, quick to develop, and provides an immediate source of copper for the growing needs of society."

On August 2, 2023, The Copper Development Association Inc. (CDA) released a statement applauding the DOE, commenting, "The Copper Development Association (CDA) congratulates DOE on its thoughtful, forward-thinking analysis that resulted in copper's inclusion on the Critical Materials list," said Andrew G. Kireta, Jr., CDA's president and CEO. "Copper is a major contributor to U.S. economic and national security, and with copper demand projections doubling by 2035, primarily due to plans for the clean energy transition, electrification, and clean water infrastructure. The nation would be defenseless without electricity and copper's vital role in its generation, transmission, and distribution. The U.S. should do all it can to protect and promote our domestic copper industry."

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Prefeasibility Study SK-1300 technical report summary completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. In December 2021. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho.

