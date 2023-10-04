Liberty Star CEO/President Steps Down, Remains Board Director

TUCSON, Oct. 04, 2023 - Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCMarkets: LBSR) announces that on September 29, 2023, Mr. Brett Gross, CEO & President resigned from his position. Chairman Pete O'Heeron accepted the resignation of Mr. Gross who remains involved with Liberty Star as both consultant, and Board Director.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Brett Gross for his many contributions to Liberty Star," said Pete O'Heeron, Chairman of the Liberty Star Board. "Brett has guided our company through some difficult times, and he has created a foundation for us to continue to build on. His personal sacrifice always placed the benefits of the shareholders above his own and created a "shareholder first" culture. I consider Brett a brother-in-arms and LBSR will always be indebted to his energy, creativity, and financial support."

Pete O'Heeron | Board Chair

Liberty Star Minerals