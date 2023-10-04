SSR Mining to Announce Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results on November 1, 2023

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces the date for its third quarter 2023 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.
News release containing third quarter 2023 consolidated financial results: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, before markets open.
Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 5:00 pm EDT. Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610 All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340 Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events
The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling: Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 0374 All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 0374
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
Contact
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations SSR Mining Inc. invest@ssrmining.com +1 (888) 338-0046
