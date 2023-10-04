Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 8, 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after market close. On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free - 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537 Outside of Canada & US - 1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-770-2030; Passcode: 4915537 Outside of Canada & US - 1-647-362-9199; Passcode: 4915537
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact Victoria Barrington Senior Director, Corporate Communications phone: 647-788-4153 victoria.barrington@kinross.com
