Newcrest Announces Special Dividend

Melbourne, October 4, 2023 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) announces that the Newcrest Directors have determined to pay a fully franked special dividend of US$1.10 (Special Dividend) in respect of Newcrest shares held on the Special Dividend Record Date, being 7.00pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2023.

Payment of the Special Dividend is conditional on the proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme), under which Newcrest will be acquired by Newmont Corp. (via its subsidiary, Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd), becoming effective. If the Scheme becomes effective, the Special Dividend will be paid on 27 October 2023.

The key dates in relation to the Special Dividend are set out in the table below.

Action Date Ex-Dividend Date 18 October 2023 Currency Conversion Date 18 October 2023 Record Date 7.00pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2023 Election Date - final date to elect to receive foreign currency 19 October 2023 Payment Date 27 October 2023

Payment Currencies

The currencies in which dividend payments will be made are included in the table below:

Currency to be paid Shareholders Australian dollars Shareholders who will not be paid US dollars, PNG kina or NZ dollars in accordance with the circumstances set out below. US dollars Shareholders who: have nominated a US dollar bank account domiciled in the USA by 5:00pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2023, being the Election Date; or

are listed on the Canadian register of shareholders (CUSIP Q6651B114 or CUSIP AU000000NCM7). Papua New Guinea kina Shareholders: who have nominated a PNG kina bank account domiciled in PNG by 5:00pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2023, being the Election Date; or

with a registered address in PNG who have not nominated an Australian dollar bank account domiciled in Australia, or a US dollar bank account domiciled in the USA, or a NZ dollar bank account domiciled in New Zealand, by 5:00pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2023, being the Election Date. NZ dollars Shareholders who have nominated a NZ dollar bank account domiciled in New Zealand by 5:00pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2023, being the Election Date.

Payments made in Australian dollars, Papua New Guinea kina and New Zealand dollars will be converted from US dollars at the prevailing exchange rate on 18 October 2023, being the Currency Conversion Date.

Mandatory Direct Credit of dividends applies to shareholders with a registered address in Australia, Papua New Guinea or New Zealand. Those shareholders are unable to receive their dividend by way of cheque.

Suspension of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not apply to the Special Dividend as the Newcrest Board suspended the DRP with effect from 11 August 2023.

Shareholder Information Line

If you have any questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the Newcrest Shareholder Information Line on 1800 425 578 (within Australia) or +61 1800 425 578 (outside Australia), between 8.30am and 7.30pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

