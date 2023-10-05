Tajiri Resources Cancels Second Tranche of Previously Announced Offering, Arranges $100,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2023 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) reports that it not proceed with the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement originally announced June 27th, 2023. Details of the closing of the first and only tranche of the placement were provided in news dated August 15th, 2023.

The Company will now arrange a non-brokered private placement of shares priced at $0.02 per share of up to $100,000. Proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes. As the placement will also rely on the TSX Venture Exchanges "Minimum Pricing Exemption" part of Policy 1.1l and for further clarity proceeds raised through the offering will go toward ongoing administrative expenses of the Company. These may include but not be limited to maintenance of the Company's Transfer Agent, approved newswire services provider, SEDAR filing agents, and other required corporate activities as they become necessary under Exchange Policy 2.5 "Continued Listing Requirements". Fee's may be paid on a portion of the offering, insiders may subscribe for a portion of the offering. No more than 10% of proceeds will go toward Invest Relations activities or other any specific use and no proceeds will be paid used to service debt owed to any of the placees. Some Non-Arm's Length parties will receive payments based on consulting work provided in the form of management services and administration of Company affairs.

Closing will require the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and all shares issued will be subject to the mandatory four month and one day hold period before legend removal.

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

