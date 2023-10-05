Manganese X Files for Non-Provisional Patent Protection on Its High Purity EV Manganese Technology

Montreal, October 5, 2023 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (the "Company" or "Manganese X") is pleased to announce that it has filed for a non-provisional (final) U.S. Patent protection on its ground-breaking manganese purification technology of processing a manganese carbonate ore into EV (Electric Vehicle) compliant High Purity Manganese Sulfate Monohydrate (HPMSM).

The non-provisional patent application involves an in-depth review of the technology from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), providing full patent protection after acceptance, as well as permitting the Company to licence its technology.

Manganese X's purification technology was developed in collaboration with metallurgical research company Kemetco Research Inc., located in Richmond, BC.

Manganese X CEO, Martin Kepman, said, "These are exciting times for Manganese X as we progress to meet the battery needs and sophisticated requirements of EV manufacturers. We've developed a unique and efficient manganese purification process without using the highly toxic compound selenium, unlike other HPMSM producers who use selenium to reduce processing costs. Plus, we are continuing to advance our Battery Hill mining project located in New Brunswick, which notably contains one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in North America."

He continued, "Our timing is excellent as EV car manufacturers ramp up their efforts to secure long term supplies of high purity manganese. Manganese is consistently in the news as a battery chemistry of choice. Not only is it less expensive to process, manganese provides the EV battery with greater energy density and rechargeability, as well as a longer life cycle."

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The Company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The Company is the only public actively traded manganese company in Canada and the US striving forward toward commercialization of a manganese deposit, as well as potentially becoming a North American supply chain supplier.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182942