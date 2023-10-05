Radius Gold Issues Shares for Services

Vancouver, October 5, 2023 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of September 20, 2023, it has completed the issuance of 500,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.24 per share, for a total deemed value of $120,000, to Bruce Smith in part consideration for his ongoing leadership as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The shares are subject to a resale restriction which expires on January 28, 2024.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway

Executive Chairman

Symbol: TSXV-RDU

Contact: Bruce Smith

200 Burrard Street, Suite 650

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.radiusgold.com

