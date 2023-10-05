Capstone Copper to Release Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2023

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) will release its 2023 third quarter ("Q3 2023") results on Friday, November 3, 2023 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time.

Q3 2023 Webcast and Conference Call Details Webcast link https://app.webinar.net/meMBwLPw1kY Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. Toronto (+1) 416-764-8650 Vancouver (+1) 778-383-7413 North America toll free 888-664-6383 An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 10, 2023. Replay Dial-in Numbers Toronto 416-764-8677 North America toll free 888-390-0541 Code 579377#

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

