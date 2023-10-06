Condor Commences Drilling at the Pucamayo East Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, October 6, 2023 - Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that the diamond drilling has now commenced at its Pucamayo East project located in the Ica Department, Peru. The planned initial program will be a minimum 2,000m, in up to 15 drillholes.

The maiden drill program at Pucamayo East is designed to explore the extent of the high sulphidation type epithermal gold and silver mineralized ledges of breccia and silicification identified in outcrop and which are associated with large areas of high-sulphidation type alteration assemblages including extensive vuggy silica. An additional target to be tested includes an outcropping area of multi phase stockwork and alteration interpreted to be a leached porphyry system associated with consistently anomalous gold and copper. Both priority targets are in close proximity to each other.

Condor and its contractors will be employing and utilizing local residents and businesses to the fullest extent possible to ensure our exploration activities create a mutually beneficial arrangement for both the Company and the community.

Ever Marquez, Condor's Vice President of Exploration states: "Condor is excited to be finally testing this outstanding exploration target and is committed to continue with responsible mineral exploration that delivers a positive impact to the communities in which we live and work."

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

