Greenland Resources Signs a Letter of Intent With Outokumpu to Strengthen Their Future Supply Chain of Low-Emission High-Quality Molybdenum

Greenland Resources Inc. (NEO: MOLY | FSE: M0LY) ("Greenland Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with Outokumpu Europe Oy ("Outokumpu") for the supply of a significant amount of molybdenum from the Malmbjerg molybdenum project (the "Project"). Outokumpu is a major global stainless steel producer and one of the largest molybdenum consumers worldwide and has a long history as a mining company before focusing on stainless steel. Greenland Resources sees a very good fit on Outokumpu and looks forward to continuing negotiations on further detailed cooperation. A joint press release from Outokumpu can be found in their website at www.outokumpu.com.

Outokumpu, the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, has been exploring opportunities to secure sustainable molybdenum supplies from western suppliers - as a part of its long-term strategy for value-chain integration. Molybdenum is a critical and strategically important raw material for Outokumpu's stainless steel production. Greenland Resources has therefore signed an LOI with Outokumpu, with the goal of providing molybdenum oxide and carbon-free briquettes from the Project.

Greenland Resources is developing one of the highest grade molybdenum deposits in the world with an ore body that contains very few deleterious elements, in a high ESG standard jurisdiction part of Denmark, some 2,300 km west of Helsinki. The Project is supported by European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) RawMaterials and European Raw Material Alliance (ERMA), a body of the European Union, as per their press release of September 23, 2023. The Project is an open-pit molybdenum mine that could supply around 25% of the European molybdenum demand. Europe is the second largest molybdenum user worldwide and has no production of its own. The Project is planned to have a low footprint due to modularized infrastructure, low CO 2 emissions, low aquatic disturbance and clean contained tailings. The transport of 35,000 tonnes of ore per day uses a gravity based aerial rope conveyor that requires no energy and therefore generates no carbon emissions and generates electricity from braking. Further information on the environmentally friendly mine design of the Project can be viewed in this video on the project.

"The carbon footprint of Outokumpu's stainless steel is already the lowest in the industry. It is a competitive advantage for us, and we want to drive green transition and further decarbonize our product - and the whole industry. Cooperation within our value chain allows us to reduce our supply chain emissions, and at the same time we also want to ensure access to the most sustainable molybdenum suppliers like the Canadian company Greenland Resources. Long-term cooperation with Greenland Resources could also provide us an access to a stable supply of molybdenum and protect us from volatile market pricing and supply. We are excited about the collaboration and are looking forward to continue the good dialogue aiming at a binding long-term cooperation," says Marc-Simon Schaar, Chief Procurement Officer at Outokumpu.

"We plan to extract quality molybdenum with high ESG standards from Greenland, a jurisdiction that is not only part of the kingdom of Denmark but has very similar living standards as Finland. The Malmbjerg primary molybdenum deposit is one of the richest and cleanest of its kind. The resulting ferroalloys are perfectly suited to be used in high quality steels produced by Outokumpu. Outokumpu will be able to source a long-term reliable supply of molybdenum oxide and carbon-free briquettes, know from where every single pound of molybdenum is being extracted, and can follow the high ESG standards over the 20-year mine life. Adding to EU circularity, the extraction will be done in an associate EU country, the processing of the concentrate and steel production will also be done in the EU; and a significant part of the mining equipment, team and funding will be EU sourced," says Greenland Resources Chairman Dr Ruben Shiffman.

About Outokumpu

Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. The foundation of Outokumpu's business is its ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Outokumpu's customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs approximately 8,500 professionals in close to 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com

About Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources is a Canadian public company with the Ontario Securities Commission as its principal regulator and is focused on the development of its 100% owned world-class Climax type pure molybdenum deposit located in central east Greenland. The Malmbjerg molybdenum project is an open pit operation with an environmentally friendly mine design focused on reduced water usage, low aquatic disturbance and low footprint due to modularized infrastructure. The Malmbjerg project benefits from a NI 43-101 Definitive Feasibility Study completed by Tetra Tech in 2022, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 245 million tonnes at 0.176% MoS 2 , for 571 million pounds of contained molybdenum metal. As the high-grade molybdenum is mined for the first half of the mine life, the average annual production for years one to ten is 32.8 million pounds per year of contained molybdenum metal at an average grade of 0.23% MoS 2 , approximately 25% of EU total yearly consumption. The Project had a previous exploitation license granted in 2009. With offices in Toronto, the Company is led by a management team with an extensive track record in the mining industry and capital markets. For further details, please refer to our web site (www.greenlandresources.ca) and our Canadian regulatory filings on Greenland Resources' profile at www.sedarplus.ca

About Molybdenum and the European Union

Molybdenum is a critical metal used mainly in steel and chemicals that is needed in all technologies in the upcoming green energy transition (World Bank, 2020; IEA, 2021). When added to steel and cast iron, it enhances strength, hardenability, weldability, toughness, temperature strength, and corrosion resistance. Based on data from the International Molybdenum Association and the European Commission Steel Report, the world produced around 576 million pounds of molybdenum in 2021 where the European Union ("EU") as the second largest steel producer in the world used approximately 24% of global molybdenum supply and has no domestic molybdenum production. To a greater degree, the EU steel dependent industries like the automotive, construction, and engineering, represent around 18% of the EU's ? US$16 trillion GDP. Greenland Resources strategically located Malmbjerg molybdenum project has the potential to supply in and for the EU approximately 25% of the EU consumption, of environmentally friendly high quality molybdenum from a responsible EU Associate country, for decades to come. The high quality of the Malmbjerg ore, having low impurity content in phosphorus, tin, antimony, and arsenic, makes it an ideal source of molybdenum for the high-performance steel industry lead worldwide by Europe, specifically the Scandinavian countries and Germany.

Qualified Person Statement

The news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jim Steel, P.Geo., M.B.A. a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 - "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

