Collective Metals Completes Data Compilation at Landings Lake Lithium Property, Ear Falls Area, Northwestern Ontario

VANCOUVER, Oct. 06, 2023 - Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1) (the "Company" or "Collective") is pleased to announce that it has completed a comprehensive compilation and interpretation of modern and historical exploration data at its Landings Lake property (the "Property" or the "Project") located in an emerging Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite field in northwestern Ontario.

The Property is hosted within the LCT-prolific English River terrane, 53 km from Beyond Lithium Minerals' recent spodumene discovery north of Ear Falls where grab samples with assay values up to 4.54% Li 2 O along a 3 km long prospective trend were reported (See News Release Dated September 17, 2023). Green Technology Metals' Root Lake project, located 70 km northeast of the Property, also hosts several LCT pegmatite deposits (See News Release Dated June 07, 2023).

Highlights

The Property is located about 16 km north of a terrane boundary between the English River and Winnipeg River (Western Wabigoon) terranes in an emerging LCT pegmatite field east of Ear Falls (Figure 1). Compilation and interpretation of historic geological mapping, airborne magnetic data, and elevation models were used to identify multiple priority target areas for the field exploration program (Figures 2 & 3).





Muscovite granites in the Property are part of LCT-prospective peraluminous granites and granodiorites of the Wapesi Lake Batholith that intrude metasedimentary rocks of the English River Terrane. The Wapesi Lake Batholith has a reported date of 2.69 billion years, a date that coincides with a period of significant LCT pegmatite mineralization in Ontario.





Wapesi granites intrude metasedimentary units in the northern part of the Property where elevation models and historical geological mapping by Ontario Geological Survey indicate the area is endowed with bedrock outcrops in and around topographic highs, making this part of the Property conducive for field exploration (Figure 2).





Northeast striking structural corridors within the Wapesi Batholith in the southeastern part of the Property are characterized by magnetic lows and are interpreted as possible LCT pegmatite traps zones (Figure 3).



Christopher Huggins, Chief Executive Officer of Collective, commented, "This work is integral to the Company's understanding of the region, and development of exploration plans to advance us towards discovery. The excellent work of our neighbours Beyond Lithium Minerals and Green Technology Metals highlight that our Lithium assets are in the right geological environment to focus our exploration efforts for a potential discovery of LCT pegmatites at the Project. We look forward to conducting preliminary field exploration programs in the near future."

Figure 1 - Regional Location of Collective's Landings Lake Property









Figure 2 - Map of the Landings Lake Property Showing Selected Target Areas for Field Exploration





Figure 3 - Map of Landings Lake Property Showing Structural Corridors Characterized by Magnetic Lows





Landings Lake Project

The Project is located in northwestern Ontario where numerous pegmatite- hosted Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum deposits have been delineated. The Project is located 53 km east of Ear Falls, Ontario, approximately 70 km west of Green Technology Metals' Root Project. It covers 3,146 hectares of LCT pegmatite prospective ground within the Lithium-prolific English River terrane.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, P. Geo., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the Project, in line with National Instrument 43-101 Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The information disclosed is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Project.

About Collective Metals:

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1) is a resource exploration company specializing in precious metals exploration in North America. The Company's flagship property is the Princeton Project, located in south-central British Columbia, Canada, approximately 10 km west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. The Princeton Project consists of 29 mineral tenures totaling approximately 28,560 ha (70,570 acres) in a well-documented and prolific copper-gold porphyry belt and is easily accessible by road, located immediately west of Highway 3.

The Company's Landings Lake Lithium Project is located in northwestern Ontario where numerous lithium deposits have been delineated to host significant reserves of Li 2 O. The Landings Lake Lithium Project is located 53 km east of Ear Falls, Ontario and covers 3,146 hectares. The Whitemud Project, with several identified pegmatite outcrops, neighbours the Landings Lake Project and consists of 381 single cell mining claims totaling 7,775 hectares.

