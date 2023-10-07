TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Oct. 6, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AALI 2 Advance Lithium Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023-05-31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2023-05-31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023-05-31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on October 5, 2023, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) DGTL 2 DGTL HOLDINGS INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/05/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2023/05/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/05/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The initial trading price is CAD$2.75. The Company is classified as a 'research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

16,153,465 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 10,752,088 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: MDCX

CUSIP Number: 58471K 10 3

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 18, 2023.

Company Contact: Carolyn Bonner, President

Company Address: One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4

Company Phone Number: (610) 636-0184

Company Email Address: cbonner@medicuspharma.com

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Aztec Minerals Corp. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 8, 2023 and August 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,891,839 shares

Purchase Price: $0.225 per share

Warrants: 3,445,919 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,445,919 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 533,339



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,324 N/A 75,700 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: 19,180 of the finder's warrants issued entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.225 for period of two years from the date of issuance. 56,520 of the finder's warrants issued entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on August 29, 2023, September 25, 2023 and October 4, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PLAYGON GAMES INC. (" DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 21,697,636 shares to five arm's length party and to settle outstanding debt for $1,518,834.48 at a deemed price of $0.07 per share. In addition, a further 10,347,494 shares will be issued to five non-arm's length parties at a deemed price of $0.07 to settle $ 724,324.57 of debt.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 $ 724,324.57 $0.07 10,347,494 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on July 12, 2023.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,544,540 bonus shares (the "Bonus Shares") to settle the amount of $204,431 in 2022 annual discretionary compensation to three members of the executive management of the Company.

The issuance of the Bonus Shares was approved by the disinterested shareholders at the shareholder meeting that was held on September 21, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 27, 2023.

________________________________________

SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,050,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 4,525,000 share purchase warrants to purchase shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for an eighteen (18) month period

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 3,350,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued news releases on September 5, 2023, and October 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Tectonic Metals Inc. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 29,454,570 shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 14,727,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,727,286 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 9, 2023, and August 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 45,362,528 shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 22,681,264 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,681,264 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 66 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 20,078,789 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $102,848.41 cash and 1,054,246 agent warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $7,475.67 cash and 70,860 agent warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - 50,700 agent warrants

3L Capital Inc. - $17,867.68 cash and 277,673 agent warrants

Agent's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable agent warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.11 for two years from the date of issuance.



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $104,659.00 N/A 951,447 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase a common share at $0.11 for two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on June 26, 2023, August 10, 2023, and September 29, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

WAROONA Energy Inc. ("WHE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WAROONA Energy Inc. ("WHE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

