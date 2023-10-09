Director's Dealing
(AIM Ticker: LND.L)
LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 - Landore Resources Ltd. (AIM: LND) ("Landore Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has been notified that the Company's Finance Director, Glenn Featherby, has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares of nil par value each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), on market, at a price of 8.43 pence per share, for a total consideration of £42,130.
Accordingly, Mr Featherby is now interested in 3,726,053 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.05 % of the Company's existing issued share capital.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.
PDMR Notification Form:
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Glenn Featherby
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Finance Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380019CJ5T1PNY3Q69
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
a)
|
Description of the Financial
|
Ordinary shares of nil par value each in the share capital of
|
Identification code
|
GG00BMX4VR69
|
b)
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
500,000 shares at 8.43p per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
6 October 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
