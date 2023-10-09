Director's Dealing

(AIM Ticker: LND.L)

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 - Landore Resources Ltd. (AIM: LND) ("Landore Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has been notified that the Company's Finance Director, Glenn Featherby, has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares of nil par value each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), on market, at a price of 8.43 pence per share, for a total consideration of £42,130.

Accordingly, Mr Featherby is now interested in 3,726,053 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.05 % of the Company's existing issued share capital.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

PDMR Notification Form:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Glenn Featherby 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor a) Name Landore Resources Ltd. b) LEI 21380019CJ5T1PNY3Q69 4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been

conducted a) Description of the Financial

instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nil par value each in the share capital of

Landore Resources Ltd. Identification code GG00BMX4VR69 b) Nature of the Transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

8.43p 500,000 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume Price 500,000 shares at 8.43p per share e) Date of the transaction 6 October 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

SOURCE Landore Resources Ltd.