Newcrest Announces Second Court Hearing Date

Notice of Second Court Hearing

Melbourne, October 9, 2023 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) refers to the proposed acquisition of Newcrest by Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corp., by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

Subject to Newcrest Shareholders approving the Scheme by the requisite majorities at the Scheme Meeting to be held on Friday, 13 October 2023, the Court hearing to approve the Scheme (Second Court Hearing) will take place at 10.15am on Tuesday, 17 October 2023 in the Federal Court of Australia at 305 William Street, Melbourne VIC 3000.

Newcrest Shareholders have the right to appear and be heard at the Second Court Hearing and may oppose the approval of the Scheme at the Second Court Hearing.

If you wish to oppose approval of the Scheme by the Court at the Second Court Hearing, you must file and serve on Newcrest a notice of appearance, in the prescribed form, together with any affidavit on which you wish to rely at the hearing. The notice of appearance and affidavit must be served on Newcrest at its address for service at least 1 day before the Second Court Hearing. The address for service of Newcrest is Herbert Smith Freehills, 80 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 (Attention: Rodd Levy).

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

