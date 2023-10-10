Tribeca Resources Recommences Drilling at its La Higuera Copper-Gold Project in Northern Chile

Vancouver, October 10, 2023 - Tribeca Resources Corp. (TSXV:TRBC) (OTC:TRRCF) ("Tribeca Resources", the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has recommenced at the Company's La Higuera Project in the Coastal Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) Belt of northern Chile. The goal of the planned Phase 2 4,000m diamond drilling program is to follow-up the positive results at the Gaby IOCG discovery from Tribeca's maiden drill program announced earlier in 2023.

Highlights:

The planned 4,000m diamond drilling program, of approximately ten drillholes, will test the open northern extension of the previously intersected mineralization, as well as new IP and gravity geophysical targets on the flanks of the mineralized system defined to date.

In addition, several holes will be drilled along-section from selected Phase 1 holes to better understand both the geometry and grade distribution of the mineralized system.

The drill program has an expected duration of approximately four months, with results, depending on laboratory timelines, expected to be released progressively as they are received.

Tribeca Resources CEO, Dr Paul Gow commented:

"Following the very positive results from our Phase 1 drilling earlier this year, we are excited to see fresh drill core from the Gaby IOCG discovery again arriving in the core shed."

"A series of targets are being tested, ranging from step-out drilling along strike, to new targets that have come out of our geophysical program over the last 12 months".

"We look forward to releasing the results as they become available over the coming months."

Drill Program details

The drill program comprises approximately 4,000m of drilling in 10 drill holes. The planned average depth of 400m is required in order to penetrate the gravel cover of 0-70m thickness, and drill across what is currently interpreted as a sub-vertical shear/fault-controlled body of approximately 130m width (260m downhole).

The planned series of drill holes will:

Provide step-outs to the interpreted northern extension of the 1km of known mineralized strike length drilled to date, with Phase 2 drilling extending a further 600m to the north.

Test three new geophysical targets defined by IP chargeability, IP low-resistivity, or gravity anomalies, which are all located within 400m of the main Gaby trend (refer to 27 July 2023 news release, "Tribeca Resources extends IP anomaly north of the Gaby discovery at the La Higuera IOCG project").

Add additional holes to three drill sections, drilled either up- or down-dip from previous intersections, with the objective of better understanding the geometry of the mineralized system.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Location of proposed drill holes at the Gaby IOCG discovery.

Drilling is expected to continue over approximately four months, initially using one drill rig, and with a second being mobilised when appropriate.

The proposed drilling program can be visualised in 3D through a VRIFY deck with the following link:

https://vrify.com/decks/14341?auth=78827f54-98a7-4738-afe5-803b874e528d

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared by, or approved by, Dr. Paul Gow, who is the CEO of Tribeca Resources. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Dr. Gow has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the La Higuera IOCG Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the La Higuera IOCG Property.

About Tribeca Resources

Tribeca Resources is a copper exploration company focused on discovering and developing assets in the Coastal IOCG Belt of northern Chile. The Company's management team, whose members are significant shareholders of the Company, has world-leading expertise and a discovery history with iron oxide copper-gold deposits in the world's great IOCG Belts of the Carajás district in Brazil and the Gawler and Cloncurry provinces of Australia.

Tribeca Resources' objective is to provide the mineral resources for the next generation of copper mines in Chile. It is focused on building a portfolio of projects, with emphasis on mid to advanced-stage copper exploration and resource development projects. To this end, mineral targets are regularly assessed in pursuit of acquisition, strategic exploration and significant discovery.

Tribeca's flagship property is the La Higuera IOCG project that comprises 4,147 hectares of granted mining and exploration licences and is located towards the southern end of the Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt in the Coquimbo Region of northern Chile. The 822 hectare Gaby concession area is held under a purchase option (5% Exploration Levy on expenditure incurred during the option period; a US$2 million final payment due March 2024; with a 1% NSR Royalty granted to the owner), with the remainder of the concessions being outright owned (100%) by Tribeca Resources. Further information about the project can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report lodged by Tribeca on SEDAR on 24 October 2022.

On behalf of Tribeca Resources Corp.

Paul Gow Thomas Schmidt CEO and Director President and Director admin@tribecaresources.com admin@tribecaresources.com +1 604 685 9316 +1 604 685 9316

