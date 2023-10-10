Notice to attend the extraordinary general meeting in Auriant Mining AB (publ)

The shareholders in Auriant Mining AB (publ), 556659-4833, are hereby given notice to attend an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 2.00 p.m. at Mangold's offices, Nybrogatan 55, 114 40 Stockholm. Registration for the meeting commences at 1.30 p.m.

NOTICE

Shareholders wishing to participate in the meeting must:

(i) be entered in the shareholders' register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB (the Swedish Central Securities Depositary & Clearing Organisation) as of the record date Monday October 23 2023. Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee through a bank or a securities institution must re-register their shares in their own names to be entitled to participate in the general meeting. Such registration, which may be temporary, must be duly effected in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday 25 October 2023, and the shareholders must therefore advise their nominees well in advance of this date,

(ii) notify the company of their attendance no later than 4.00 p.m. on Wednesday 25 October 2023 via email at the address egm@auriant.se, via tel 08-624 26 80 or via letter to Auriant Mining AB (publ), Bryngelshusgatan 127, 302 47 Halmstad, Sweden. Notification must include full name, personal ID number or corporate registration number, address and telephone number and, if applicable, information about proxy, representative and assistant.

In order to facilitate entry to the meeting, notification should, when appropriate, be accompanied by powers of attorney, registration certificate and other authorisation documents. The power of attorney must not be older than one year unless a longer validity term (however no longer than five years) is specifically stated in the power of attorney. Forms for power of attorney can be downloaded from the company's website www.auriant.com. A person representing a legal entity must present a registration certificate, not older than one year, or equivalent documentation indicating the signatory right.

Number of shares and votes

At the time of issuing the notice to attend the extraoridinary general meeting, the company has a total of 98,768,270 registered shares, with one vote per share.

Shareholders' information right

According to Chapter 7 Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551), shareholders present at the general meeting have the right to request information for instance regarding the matters on the agenda or the company's financial situation.

PROPOSED AGENDA

1. Opening of the extraordinary general meeting.

2. Election of the chairman of the meeting.

3. Preparation and approval of the voting list.

4. Approval of the agenda.

5. Election of one or two persons to attest the minutes of the meeting.

6. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened.

7. Resolution on remuneration to the auditor.

8. Election of auditor.

9. Closing of the extraordinary general meeting.

PROPOSALS BY THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The nomination committee consisting of Per Åhlgren, chair of the committee (appointed by GoMobile Nu AB), Risto Silander (appointed by Bertil Holdings Ltd), and the chairman of the board of directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ) Lord Daresbury (Peter), have submitted the following proposals:

2. Election of the chairman of the meeting

The nomination committee proposes that Per Åhlgren, or in case of his impediment, the person instead appointed by the nomination committee, is appointed chairman of the meeting.

7. Resolution on remuneration to the auditor

The nomination committee proposes that the auditor's fees be approved in line with agreement between the company and the auditor.

8. Election of auditor

The nomination committee proposes that the authorised public accountant Johan Kaijser is elected as the company's new auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Personal data

Available documents

Accounts and audit reports as well as complete proposals and other documentation will be available at Bryngelshusgatan 127, 302 47 Halmstad, Sweden, and at the company's website www.auriant.com as of October 17, 2023 and will be sent in connection therewith to the shareholders who so request and state their postal address. The documents will also be available at the extraordinary general meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com





Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant Mining AB, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

