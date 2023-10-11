Golden Horse Secures Key Appointments Ahead of Proposed Dual-Listing

HIGHLIGHTS

Golden Horse has completed a series of key appointments: Jonathan Lea appointed as Non-Executive Director Martin Bouwmeester appointed Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Travis Vernon appointed as Geology Manager

Appointments significantly bolster management resources ahead of a proposed dual-listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX")

Improves the Company's geological experience as exploration accelerates across its >900km 2 of tenure within the well-endowed Southern Cross Greenstone Belt

Perth, October 10, 2023 - Golden Horse Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: GHML) ("Golden Horse" or the "Company") wishes to advise the Company is undertaking several strategic board and management changes to ensure it is best placed to meet its objectives ahead of a proposed dual-listing on the ASX and as it further expands its operations in the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, Western Australia.

The Company is pleased to welcome highly experienced mining industry executive Jonathan Lea to the board of directors of Golden Horse as a Non-Executive Director, effective today.

Mr. Lea has over 35 years' experience in all aspects of the minerals industry. After commencing his career as a geologist, he has more recently served as managing director for a number of junior mineral exploration companies and is experienced in resource development, project generation, corporate management and capital raising.

Mr. Lea has extensive project development and production experience with a particular focus on gold, as well as other commodities including iron ore and base metals in both open cut and underground settings, primarily in Western Australia as well as elsewhere in Australia and overseas.

Jonathan's experience includes a 10-year period working around Kalgoorlie. Success was achieved with Polaris Metals following the discovery and initial development of the Carina iron ore deposit leading to a takeover producing significant shareholder benefits.

Mr. Lea was formerly a director of Ozz Resources Limited (ASX: OZZ) and Managing Director of Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX: ZAG). He has qualifications in geology, finance and mineral economics and is a member of AusIMM.

Golden Horse also welcomes Martin Bouwmeester to the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary effective today. He is a Fellow Certified Practicing Accountant, highly experienced in exploration, mine development and operations.

Martin was previously the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary at Orion Minerals Limited (ASX: ORN). Prior to his role at Orion, he worked closely with a number of companies to identify and assess exploration, development and mining opportunities and develop and implement financial strategies.

Mr. Bouwmeester was Chief Financial Officer, Business Development Manager and Company Secretary of Perseverance Corporation and was a key member of the executive team that developed the Fosterville Gold Mine.

In addition, highly experienced geologist and operations leader Travis Vernon will be joining the team at Golden Horse Minerals in the role of Geology Manager commencing on October 23, 2023. Mr. Vernon has extensive experience as a geologist across Gold Fields Australia, Karora Resources, BHP and Barrick Gold.

Golden Horse would also like to announce the resignation of Non-Executive Director Mr. Kerry Griffin, who has stepped down to focus on other director duties.

Commenting on the appointments, Golden Horse Interim CEO Graeme Sloan said:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Jonathan, Martin and Travis to the Golden Horse team. These key appointments further bolster the Company's board and management ahead of what is a pivotal time in the brief history of Golden Horse as we gear up to dual-list on the ASX.

"At the same time, I would like to thank Kerry for his outstanding service to Golden Horse Minerals and note that his contributions have been vital in developing the Company's consolidation strategy in the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt.

"Golden Horse is in a strong position as we take great strides in accelerating exploration and development of key targets across our >900km2 of tenure in a highly prospective region."

On behalf of Golden Horse Minerals Ltd.

For more information contact:

Graeme Sloan

Director / Interim CEO

Email: graeme.sloan@goldenhorseminerals.com.au

+61 9322 1788

Josh Conner

Chief Operating Officer

Email: josh.conner@goldenhorseminerals.com.au

+61 9322 1788

Media

David Tasker

Chapter One Advisors

Email: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

+61 433 112 936

Investors

Adam Davey

Canaccord Genuity Financial Limited

Email: ADavey@cgf.com

+61 8 9225 2811

Mason Brown

Canaccord Genuity Financial Limited

Email: mpbrown@cgf.com

+61 8 9225 2862

