Canada One Acquires Additional Properties, South of Copper Mountain Mine, Princeton, British Columbia

Vancouver, October 11, 2023 - Canada One Mining Corp. ("Canada One" or the "Company") (TSXV:CONE) (OTC:COMCF) (FSE:AU31) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire two additional properties (each, a "Property" and collectively, the "Properties") from an arm's length vendor. The Properties are located south of the producing Copper Mountain Mine and adjacent to the Company's Copper Dome Project.

The first Property is located directly south and adjacent to Copper Dome's Meal Ticket claim which has been relatively un-explored. There is one known silver (Ag) showing at Meal Ticket which is of interest for exploration follow up.

The second Property is located immediately south and adjacent to Copper Dome's Combination Creek Zone historical drilling. This is a strategic location which will allow the Company to further explore the Combination Creek Zone area for further mineralization.

Mr. Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Canada One commented: "Highly prospective ground south of the Copper Mountain Mine is a rarity. We therefore moved quickly when the opportunity presented itself to increase our land position at Copper Dome."

Terms of the Agreement

The Agreement provides for the acquisition of the Properties for 1,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of the Company (the "Acquisition") representing total consideration of $85,000 based on a deemed price of $0.085 per common share. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing of the Acquisition. Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to customary conditions for transactions of this nature and the acceptance of the Acquisition by the TSX Venture Exchange. No finders' fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Acquisition.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at Candaonemining.com, or contact the Company by email at ir@strategixir.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

