New Found Intercepts 92 g/t Au Over 2m at Monte Carlo

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from 46 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a drill program designed to test the newly discovered Monte Carlo Zone, an east-west striking, steeply dipping high-grade vein located on the west side of the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ"), as well as from systematic grid drilling on the west side of the AFZ. New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Figure 1: Photos of mineralization, Left: at ~52m in NFGC-23-1683, Right: at ~167m in NFGC-23-1690 ^Note that these photos are not intended to be representative of gold mineralization in NFGC-23-1683 and NFGC-23-1690. (Photo: Business Wire)

Monte Carlo Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-10252 10.95 21.05 10.10 2.67 Monte Carlo And3 50.90 59.85 8.95 2.25 NFGC-22-10452 32.35 35.15 2.80 14.91 Monte Carlo Including 32.35 34.30 1.95 19.13 NFGC-22-10703 13.00 28.25 15.25 1.66 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-11351 49.30 55.55 6.25 7.49 Monte Carlo Including 49.30 49.65 0.35 40.00 Including 54.30 55.05 0.75 33.00 NFGC-23-16831 36.20 38.25 2.05 23.52 Monte Carlo Including 36.20 36.75 0.55 80.95 And1 51.55 54.25 2.70 18.85 Including 52.00 52.35 0.35 131.10 NFGC-23-16871 103.70 105.85 2.15 18.95 Monte Carlo Including 104.90 105.40 0.50 77.73 NFGC-23-16902 166.75 168.75 2.00 91.86 Monte Carlo Including 166.75 167.85 1.10 166.89

Table 1: Monte Carlo Drilling Highlights

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. 4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Targeted drilling at the Monte Carlo discovery, initially announced on May 10, 2023, has intersected multiple high-grade gold intervals including 91.9 g/t Au over 2.00m in NFGC-23-1690, 23.5 g/t Au over 2.05m and 18.9 g/t Au over 2.70m in NFGC-23-1683, and 14.9 g/t Au over 2.80m in NFGC-22-1045 (Figures 1-4).

Monte Carlo is a high-grade gold zone located adjacent to Lotto on the west side of the AFZ and is hosted in an east-west striking steeply dipping fault zone that has been intercepted over a strike length of 520m and down to a vertical depth of 160m. Today's drilling has expanded upon a high-grade segment of Monte Carlo that starts at surface and has a strike length that now spans 135m.

Exploration continues at Monte Carlo with a focus on expanding the highest-grade segment of the fault down dip, which currently remains open.

Melissa Render, VP of Exploration of New Found, stated: "We are pleased with today's results from Monte Carlo highlighting a high-grade gold domain within the host structure. This high-grade domain shares several characteristics with Lotto and Golden Joint in terms of mineralization strength, as well as style and continuity. With several assays pending, and an expansive strike length that remains open to depth, exploration drilling will continue with the aim of developing this zone down-dip. Meanwhile, targeted and grid drilling continues on the west side of the AFZ - drilling that has led to multiple discoveries including Keats West, K2, and Monte Carlo. This western corridor has proven to be equally as prospective as the east side, which is home to the Keats, Keats North, Iceberg, Iceberg East, Golden Joint, Lotto, Jackpot, and Everest discoveries."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-9971 6.75 12.20 5.45 2.19 Monte Carlo NFGC-22-1008 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-22-1021 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-22-10252 10.95 21.05 10.10 2.67 Monte Carlo And3 50.90 59.85 8.95 2.25 NFGC-22-10452 32.35 35.15 2.80 14.91 Monte Carlo Including 32.35 34.30 1.95 19.13 NFGC-22-10703 13.00 28.25 15.25 1.66 Monte Carlo And4 45.80 51.90 6.10 2.36 And2 166.80 169.00 2.20 2.46 NFGC-22-10771 18.20 20.45 2.25 2.59 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-10904 11.65 13.90 2.25 1.06 Monte Carlo And1 39.25 41.45 2.20 1.19 And1 55.95 58.15 2.20 1.16 NFGC-23-10941 30.25 33.85 3.60 1.33 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-10962 40.00 43.10 3.10 1.46 Monte Carlo And1 95.45 97.70 2.25 1.45 NFGC-23-11013 79.00 85.15 6.15 1.29 Monte Carlo And3 92.00 94.75 2.75 1.10 And2 132.95 141.35 8.40 2.99 Including 134.35 134.80 0.45 12.11 NFGC-23-1113A1 90.00 92.90 2.90 1.11 Monte Carlo And4 200.00 203.15 3.15 1.87 NFGC-23-1122 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-11351 49.30 55.55 6.25 7.49 Monte Carlo Including 49.30 49.65 0.35 40.00 Including 54.30 55.05 0.75 33.00 And1 67.10 69.10 2.00 7.80 Including 68.45 69.10 0.65 22.30 NFGC-23-11791 138.00 145.15 7.15 3.12 Monte Carlo Including 144.00 144.40 0.40 12.39 And1 163.80 166.00 2.20 1.56 NFGC-23-11871 160.15 162.15 2.00 1.16 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-11961 95.80 102.35 6.55 1.29 Monte Carlo And1 232.65 235.25 2.60 8.13 Including 232.65 232.95 0.30 65.00 NFGC-23-1205 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-12164 150.00 152.65 2.65 1.70 Monte Carlo And1 167.00 171.00 4.00 2.72 NFGC-23-1221 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-12281 188.00 190.20 2.20 1.06 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-12371 141.20 143.50 2.30 1.90 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-12714 29.00 31.10 2.10 3.15 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-12804 111.15 113.25 2.10 1.08 Monte Carlo And4 163.25 165.80 2.55 1.05 And4 167.00 169.00 2.00 1.02 And2 183.70 187.75 4.05 1.70 And4 296.00 298.45 2.45 1.67 NFGC-23-12903 143.90 152.25 8.35 1.59 Monte Carlo And4 188.75 190.85 2.10 1.59 NFGC-23-12984 26.70 30.40 3.70 1.08 Monte Carlo And2 106.40 109.15 2.75 1.18 And2 116.90 119.15 2.25 2.63 And3 177.10 181.50 4.40 3.77 Including 179.15 179.65 0.50 12.65 NFGC-23-13534 79.50 82.40 2.90 1.01 Monte Carlo And2 109.75 114.00 4.25 1.53 NFGC-23-13624 173.70 176.25 2.55 1.12 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-13694 90.35 93.00 2.65 1.47 Monte Carlo And4 106.00 108.00 2.00 1.90 And4 127.00 131.55 4.55 1.66 And4 160.00 162.00 2.00 1.23 NFGC-23-1381 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-13901 54.00 56.45 2.45 1.51 Monte Carlo And4 236.00 238.00 2.00 4.26 NFGC-23-13994 199.50 201.65 2.15 2.50 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-14104 21.30 24.20 2.90 1.66 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-14204 8.55 12.15 3.60 1.29 Monte Carlo And4 78.65 83.20 4.55 1.13 NFGC-23-1431 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-14414 263.15 265.35 2.20 1.27 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-14421 54.40 56.90 2.50 3.91 Monte Carlo And1 75.65 77.95 2.30 1.38 NFGC-23-14554 54.20 57.00 2.80 1.36 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1481 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1503 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1518 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1531 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1569 No Significant Values Monte Carlo NFGC-23-16831 36.20 38.25 2.05 23.52 Monte Carlo Including 36.20 36.75 0.55 80.95 And1 51.55 54.25 2.70 18.85 Including 52.00 52.35 0.35 131.10 NFGC-23-16872 54.40 59.00 4.60 3.21 Monte Carlo And1 103.70 105.85 2.15 18.95 Including 104.90 105.40 0.50 77.73 NFGC-23-16902 156.05 160.70 4.65 1.01 Monte Carlo And2 166.75 168.75 2.00 91.86 Including 166.75 167.85 1.10 166.89

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Monte Carlo

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. 4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-22-997 265 -45 128 658333 5429276 Monte Carlo NFGC-22-1008 300 -45 245 658363 5429428 Monte Carlo NFGC-22-1021 120 -45 101 658359 5429317 Monte Carlo NFGC-22-1025 315 -45 182 658278 5429116 Monte Carlo NFGC-22-1045 120 -45 242 658658 5429190 Monte Carlo NFGC-22-1070 280 -45 230 658588 5429172 Monte Carlo NFGC-22-1077 330 -45 140 658613 5429217 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1090 30 -45 107 658547 5429198 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1094 305 -45 80 658546 5429198 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1096 355 -45.5 149 658543 5429155 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1101 68 -45 158 658543 5429155 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1113A 0 -48 218 658553 5429122 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1122 120 -45 269 658552 5429120 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1135 332 -45 185 658657 5429192 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1179 325 -45 198 658765 5429131 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1187 358 -57 204 658766 5429124 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1196 325 -45 267 658790 5429180 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1205 330 -45 294 658830 5429181 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1216 330 -45 228 658811 5429244 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1221 311 -45 234 658811 5429243 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1228 347 -60 252 658812 5429243 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1237 345 -47 297 658765 5429124 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1271 345 -61 263 658670 5429397 West Grid NFGC-23-1280 75 -45 371 658671 5429397 West Grid NFGC-23-1290 75 -45 248 658541 5429472 West Grid NFGC-23-1298 345 -59 289 658541 5429472 West Grid NFGC-23-1353 75 -45 254 658557 5429348 West Grid NFGC-23-1362 345 -60 266 658556 5429348 West Grid NFGC-23-1369 75 -45 254 658441 5429298 West Grid NFGC-23-1381 345 -60 254 658441 5429298 West Grid NFGC-23-1390 345 -59.5 266 658455 5429176 West Grid NFGC-23-1399 75 -45 254 658343 5429031 West Grid NFGC-23-1410 75 -45 240 658227 5428948 West Grid NFGC-23-1420 345 -60 257 658225 5428950 West Grid NFGC-23-1431 345 -60 263 658370 5428878 West Grid NFGC-23-1441 78 -45 269 658371 5428876 West Grid NFGC-23-1442 10 -47 101 658692 5429201 West Grid NFGC-23-1455 345 -60 254 658252 5428830 West Grid NFGC-23-1481 345 -60 263 658231 5428725 West Grid NFGC-23-1503 345 -60 251 658386 5428753 West Grid NFGC-23-1518 75 -45 260 658388 5428753 West Grid NFGC-23-1531 345 -60 263 658363 5428651 West Grid NFGC-23-1569 345 -60 290 658497 5428802 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1683 0 -45 80 658625 5429206 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1687 325 -42 146 658632 5429149 Monte Carlo NFGC-23-1690 25 -45 219 658618 5429078 Monte Carlo

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 500,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and approximately 33,000m of core is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 metre and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found has submitted samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") and by photon assay to MSALABS ("MSA") since June 2022. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay method.

Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d'Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. Accreditation of the photon assay method at the MSA Val D'Or laboratory is in progress.

At ALS, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill two 450g jars for photon assay. The assays reported from both jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. If one of the jars assays greater than 1 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified or are within a mineralized zone, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated October 11, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $29.5 million as of October 2023.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration, drilling and mineralization on the Company's Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador; assay results; the interpretation of drilling and assay results, the results of the drilling program, mineralization and the discovery of zones of high-grade gold mineralization; plans for future exploration and drilling and the timing of same; the merits of the Queensway project; future press releases by the Company; and funding of the drilling program. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

